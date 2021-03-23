The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's Westlands branch Secretary Hon. Jeffer Kassam has died.

The former Parklands/Highridge Ward MCA's death was announced by the ODM party on Tuesday, stating that he succumbed to cancer.

Mr Kassam had travelled to India for specialized treatment before he died and was buried in New Delhi, India.

"Our Westlands Branch Secretary and former MCA for Parklands/Highridge Ward in Nairobi Hon. Jeffer Kassam died while receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in New Delhi, India last Saturday. He was buried in Delhi in accordance with Muslim traditions. We pray for his family," said a statement from the ODM party.