Lupita Nyong'o joins the movement against Finance Bill

Amid ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024, renowned actress Lupita Nyong'o has voiced her support for the Kenyan youth.

Her message comes just hours after a tumultuous day in Nairobi, where protesters breached Parliament, causing significant damage.

President William Ruto's response to the events has further fueled public outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

Lupita's message to Kenyan youth

Lupita Nyong'o expressed her admiration for the Kenyan youth's unity and determination in opposing the Finance Bill 2024.

In her statement, she said, "I salute the Kenyan youth and I am grateful to them for coming together in an extraordinary way to stand up against the problematic Finance Bill 2024 as well as to defend and promote the democratic rights of the Kenyan people."

She acknowledged the tragic loss of lives during the protests, extending her condolences to the victims' families.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am extremely saddened that lives have been lost in the process, and my thoughts are with the victims' families," Lupita added.

Born in Mexico to Kenyan parents, Nyong'o was raised in Mexico until she was 3 before returning to Kenya. At 16, she returned to Mexico to learn Spanish at the Universidad Nacional Autnoma de Mxico's Learning Centre for Foreigners, CNN Espaol reported.The actress, who plays the multilingual Wakandan spy Nakia in the "Black Panther" movies, talked about the opportunity to speak Spanish in the 2022 sequel while speaking with Entertainment Weekly's "Around the Table" video series, saying it "represents different sides of my heritage.""I was so excited about it," the Oscar winner said. "It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it I've always wanted to work in Spanish, and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in 'Black Panther.'"She later learned two African languages: Swahili and Luo. Business Insider USA

Her message also called for the Kenyan government to address the concerns raised by the protesters.

"May the government of Kenya aim to peacefully unify the nation by hearing and addressing the concerns about bad governance that are rightfully being raised," she concluded, using the hashtag #RejectFinanceBill2024 to emphasise her stance.

Chaotic scenes at Kenyan Parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests on Tuesday, June 25, took a dramatic turn when angry youth overpowered security and stormed the Parliament building.

The protesters caused significant damage, looting and breaking various items within the premises.

Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto's stern response

In response to the day's events, President William Ruto addressed the nation on Tuesday night. His brief speech was marked by a stern warning to those he claimed were responsible for the chaos. "Today's events mark a critical point in how we respond to threats to our peace," Ruto stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised his constitutional duty to protect Kenya's constitutional order, promising that such a situation would not be allowed to recur. "We will ensure that a situation of this nature does not recur again," he added.

Ruto also pledged to pursue those he alleged had orchestrated the violence, suggesting that criminals had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful protests. His remarks, however, did little to calm the public.

Many Kenyans felt that Ruto failed to address the core issues and did not take the time to offer condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.

Pulse Live Kenya

Public outrage and calls for action

ADVERTISEMENT

The President's speech has intensified public anger. Many Kenyans, especially those who have been directly affected by the violence, expressed their frustration on social media.

They criticized Ruto for not showing empathy towards the victims' families and for focusing instead on labeling the events as treasonous.