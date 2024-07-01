Truth about reports of Ruto meeting 'Gen Z leaders' at State House

The images show President William Ruto in a similar setup with a group of young individuals, leading many to speculate that he was meeting with so-called Gen Z leaders.

However, these claims do not accurately reflect the context of the meeting.

The gathering was not a political strategy session with Gen Z leaders but rather an interview with selected young content creators from the digital space.

President William Ruto with digital media creators at State House on June 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This is seen as President Ruto's attempt to tap into the growing influence and reach of digital content creators in shaping public opinion and discourse.

The young generation has been at the forefront of the anti-tax and anti-government protests.

President Ruto has extended an olive branch for the young people to stop the street protests and explore dialogue with the government.

However this has been a headache for the government because many young people have severally claimed they don't have leaders and are not interested in a dialogue.

They say that the government knows what needs to be done and call for action instead of a dialogue, which has been seen as a move to pacify the agitated population.

Nevertheless, during the interview, President Ruto invited young Kenyans to a dialogue via X (Twitter) Space on Thursday, July 4, or Friday, July 5.

“Tell me who among you is going to set up the X Space and either Thursday or Friday, I will be there. I want us to discuss taxation, unemployment, corruption, and all issues,” he said.

President William Ruto with digital media creators at State House on June 30, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Role of Gen Z in the protests

Generation Z has played a significant role in the protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Kenya.

This demographic, characterised by their tech-savvy nature and strong online presence, has been instrumental in mobilising and sustaining the demonstrations.

Digital Mobilisation

Gen Z has effectively utilised social media platforms to organise protests, share information, and garner international attention.

Hashtags like #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #RutoMustGo have trended on Twitter, amplifying the movement's reach and visibility globally​

On-ground Participation

Young people have been at the forefront of the physical protests, demonstrating their willingness to challenge policies they find unjust.

In cities like Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Nakuru, Gen Z protesters have taken to the streets in large numbers, voicing their discontent and demanding action​.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Creative Expression

Through placards, graffiti, and street art, Gen Z has expressed their opposition to the bill creatively.

These visual elements have not only captured media attention but also conveyed the protesters' messages powerfully and succinctly​​.

Global Solidarity

The protests have received international support, partly due to the efforts of Gen Z activists.

Influential figures and organisations worldwide have echoed the protesters' demands, demonstrating the power of global solidarity driven by young people​​.

Resilience and Defiance