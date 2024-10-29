TSC announces 20,000 JSS internship vacancies [How to apply]

This is part of its ongoing drive to enhancing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) implementation.

This one-year internship programme aims to equip teachers with practical teaching experience, addressing the shortage of trained personnel and meeting the needs of Kenyan students.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for this opportunity, candidates must satisfy specific requirements.

Must be a Kenyan citizen.

Must hold at least a Diploma in Education with a minimum grade of C+ (plus) in two teaching subjects.

Must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

For equivalent qualifications, applicants are advised to visit the TSC’s website.

Teachers with expertise in technical learning areas and registered with TSC are encouraged to apply.

General application guidelines

Applications for these internship positions will only be accepted through the TSC’s online portal.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications by 4th November 2024, midnight.

Manual submissions will not be considered. The TSC emphasises that applicants should consult its official recruitment guidelines to understand the specific requirements for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Successful candidates will need to provide documentation, including academic certificates, professional certifications, and proof of registration with the TSC.

Furthermore, they are required to present a valid personal accident insurance cover to manage risks during the internship period.

Internship terms and monthly stipend

The TSC has clarified that this programme is not a full-time remunerative engagement. However, interns will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

The amount will be subject to statutory deductions where applicable. According to TSC, "the stipend will be paid subject to statutory deductions, where applicable."

Upon successful completion of the 12-month programme, interns will receive a certificate to acknowledge their experience and skills gained during the internship.

Caution against fraud

The TSC has issued a warning to applicants regarding potential fraud.

The recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge, and applicants should be cautious of individuals attempting to solicit money under the guise of facilitating the recruitment process.

Any suspected fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest TSC office or police station.

