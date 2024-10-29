The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
TSC announces 20,000 JSS internship vacancies [How to apply]

Amos Robi

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications by 4th November 2024, midnight.

A teacher in a classroom in Kenya
A teacher in a classroom in Kenya

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has unveiled 20,000 internship vacancies for teacher interns in junior secondary schools across Kenya.

This is part of its ongoing drive to enhancing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) implementation.

This one-year internship programme aims to equip teachers with practical teaching experience, addressing the shortage of trained personnel and meeting the needs of Kenyan students.

To qualify for this opportunity, candidates must satisfy specific requirements. First, applicants must be Kenyan citizens and hold at least a Diploma in Education with a minimum grade of C+ in two teaching subjects.

  • Must be a Kenyan citizen.
  • Must hold at least a Diploma in Education with a minimum grade of C+ (plus) in two teaching subjects.
  • Must be registered with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).
  • For equivalent qualifications, applicants are advised to visit the TSC’s website.
  • Teachers with expertise in technical learning areas and registered with TSC are encouraged to apply.
A teacher teaching in class
A teacher teaching in class Pulse Live Kenya

Applications for these internship positions will only be accepted through the TSC’s online portal.

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications by 4th November 2024, midnight.

Manual submissions will not be considered. The TSC emphasises that applicants should consult its official recruitment guidelines to understand the specific requirements for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Successful candidates will need to provide documentation, including academic certificates, professional certifications, and proof of registration with the TSC.

Furthermore, they are required to present a valid personal accident insurance cover to manage risks during the internship period.

The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters
The Teachers Service Commission Headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

The TSC has clarified that this programme is not a full-time remunerative engagement. However, interns will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Sh20,000.

The amount will be subject to statutory deductions where applicable. According to TSC, "the stipend will be paid subject to statutory deductions, where applicable."

Upon successful completion of the 12-month programme, interns will receive a certificate to acknowledge their experience and skills gained during the internship.

The TSC has issued a warning to applicants regarding potential fraud.

The recruitment exercise is entirely free of charge, and applicants should be cautious of individuals attempting to solicit money under the guise of facilitating the recruitment process.

Any suspected fraudulent activity should be reported to the nearest TSC office or police station.

Nancy Macharia CEO Teachers Service Commission
Nancy Macharia CEO Teachers Service Commission Nancy Macharia CEO Teachers Service Commission Pulse Live Kenya

The Commission also offers direct lines and an email address for fraud reporting, ensuring transparency and security for all applicants.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

