ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

Amos Robi

The decision to summon was made during a sitting by the panel on Thursday, March 16

Former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani
Former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani

Former National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has been summoned by Members of Parliament to explain his involvement in the controversial Sh6 billion Telkom Kenya buyout.

Recommended articles

Yatani, who served during the tenure of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, will appear before the joint Departmental Committee on Finance and Planning, as well as the Committee on Communication, Information, and Innovation.

Another official summoned to respond to the queries is former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua. The MPs' decision was reached during a sitting on Thursday as the investigation enters a critical phase.

The probe aims to establish how the government made payments to allegedly buy Telkom shares from private entities days before the last general election.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua
Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Pulse Live Kenya

Several government officials, both current and former, have been summoned to appear before the joint panel following Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakangó's revelation that she was coerced by Uhuru's associates to authorize the payments.

Despite the Treasury acquiring a 60% stake in Telkom Kenya from UK-based Helios Investment Partners for Sh6.09 billion, making the company fully state-owned, the purchase was one of the many expenditures that the Treasury incurred without Parliament's approval.

Telkom Kenya denied involvement in the acquisition, stating that it had neither received nor disbursed any funds relating to the exit of Jamhuri Holding Limited (JHL) and is therefore unaware of any details of payees, account particulars, and amounts paid.

READ: CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Yatani is the first Cabinet Secretary from the previous administration to be summoned to provide explanations regarding actions taken during their term in office.

This is the second time Ukur Yatani is being implicated in a dubious scandal. Controller of budget Margaret Nyakang'o claimed that she was threatened to release Sh6 billion for the purchase of Telcos and Sh9.5 billion from the annuity fund a few days before the elections.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

To prove her allegations, Margaret Nyakang'o produced conversations she says she had with former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Please help us expedite this," is believed to be one of the messages that Yatani wrote to Nyakang'o at 3:33 pm on August 4, 2022.

Yatani however defended himself saying the Sh15billion claimed to have been looted was partly used in maize and fuel subsidies, as well as the construction of a modern referral hospital facility for Kenya's Defence Forces.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

Raila threatens to sue Ruto

Raila threatens to sue Ruto

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

7 US officers charged over death of aspiring Kenyan rapper

7 US officers charged over death of aspiring Kenyan rapper

Muhoozi announces plans to go after President Museveni's seat

Muhoozi announces plans to go after President Museveni's seat

Kakamega man arrested after digging grave & demolishing his house

Kakamega man arrested after digging grave & demolishing his house

CS Kindiki forced to clarify vacate order issued to disturbed counties

CS Kindiki forced to clarify vacate order issued to disturbed counties

CA issues statement after Kisumu attack by protestors

CA issues statement after Kisumu attack by protestors

Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures