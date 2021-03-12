Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo has disclosed that he had a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga, a day before he checked into Nairobi Hospital.

His revelation came shortly after Odinga announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Mr. Kabogo said that following the development, he will go for a covid-19 test on Friday, and go into isolation.

“I met @RAILA Odinga on Monday 8th March 2021 at 11:10am at his Jaramogi foundation office. Will test kesho. Get well soon my friend. In God we trust,” said Kabogo.

The former Prime Minister’s doctor, David Olunya confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, on Thursday.

"Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19.

He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," read the statement.

Raila Odinga got admitted into the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday.