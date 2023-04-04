The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Okwara clarifies fate of her Citizen TV job after latest appointment

Lynet Okumu

Yvonne Okwara has shed more light on her TV role after recent appointment as chair of an international organization

Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara

Yvonne Okwara, the celebrated Kenyan media personality, has assured her fans that she is not leaving her TV job despite her latest appointment with an international organization.

Okwara, who hosts Citizen Thursday show, The Explainer, announced on Instagram that she would continue serving as a journalist.

She also revealed that her new appointment with Enactus Kenya as the Chair of the Advisory Council will not affect her TV job.

"Oh, and I'm still a journalist serving in my current role, so you'll still see me on TV! I intend to use my strengths, networks and platform to advance the work we've already been doing across the country," Yvonne wrote on Instagram.

Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara Pulse Live Kenya

Enactus Kenya is an international organization that connects students, academic, and business leaders through entrepreneurial-based projects that empower them.

According to Yvonne, the organization has impacted the lives of over 7000 graduates through partnerships with 33 public and private universities.

She further revealed that she has worked with the organization for the past five years and has seen first-hand the importance of empowering young people to innovate and connect them with markets.

"I have been with the council since 2017 and have seen first-hand the importance of empowering young people to innovate and connecting them with markets.

"It is now my greatest honour and responsibility to Chair the council and reinvigorate it following the slump in activities during the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara Pulse Live Kenya

In her statement, Okwara said that she is honored to take leadership of the Advisory Council at Enactus Kenya.

She said that her greatest honour and responsibility will be to Chair the council and reinvigorate it following the slump in activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The appointment was celebrated by many of her colleagues in the media and public circles, including veteran journalist John Allan Namu and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe, among others.

Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara Pulse Live Kenya

Yvonne Okwara is an award-winning journalist with 13 years of experience in radio and television.

She has made a name for herself as a fearless and principled journalist who is passionate about empowering young people to succeed.

Her new role as the Chair of the Advisory Council at Enactus Kenya is a testament to her commitment to empowering young people and her ability to lead change.

Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara Pulse Live Kenya

Yvonne Okwara's announcement has been met with excitement by her fans, who have expressed their admiration for her commitment to her media job and her new role at Enactus Kenya.

Many have praised her as a role model and inspiration to young people, especially women.

