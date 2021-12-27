Kenya's most shocking News stories this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Some of these big 2021 news stories involved Kenyan citizens who had made history and put Kenya on the map.

Top among these, Kenya appointing its first ever female Chief Justice, Lady Justice Martha Koome.

Sports personality Ali Khan Kazia broke three Guinness Book of World Records records, under two hours marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon put Kenya at the top at the Olympics among other prolific sports achievements.

Kenyan personalities such as Victoria Rubadiri, Azziad Nasenya, Nikita Kering, 13-year-old Shanah Manjeru, Beth Michoma, Esther Mureke and others also put Kenya on the international stage with prestigious continental and international awards.

However, even as individuals made headlines for all the right reasons, there are individuals who shook the nation with bizarre actions one of which was actually inspired by a television programme.

Here are our picks for the most shocking news stories of 2021:-

Lawrence Warunge

A 23-year-old university student identified as Lawrence Simon Warunge Njoroge became a nationwide sensation after he was arrested for the murder of four of his immediate family members and a worker at their home in Kiambu County.

Lawrence baffled investigators and members of the public in January 2021 when he claimed to have drawn inspiration for the murders from the Villanelle character in the TV series Killing Eve.

The young man also named two novels he had read as sources of inspiration.

According to investigators, Lawrence alleged that unfair treatment had pushed him to murder his parents and siblings.

The suspect has since pleaded "not guilty" to five counts of murder brought against him with his trial yet to be determined.

Caroline Kangongo

In July 2021, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) released a statement warning members of the public against a rogue female police officers who had gone on what was termed as a killing spree.

For a period of two weeks, Kenyan men had been convinced that the police officer was hunting men indiscriminately, despite reports of only two deaths pinned on her both of whom were men she related closely with.

Corporal Caroline Kangogo would later be reported dead, accused of killing Constable John Ogweno on July 5 and fled to Juja where she allegedly killed another man, 32-year-old Peter Ndwiga.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya reported: "The reports we are getting from our officers in Keiyo is that Caroline came home at around 5am in the morning. She, however, did not get inside the house and at around 7am, she got into the bathroom and killed herself."

Masten Wanjala

In July 2021, DCI detectives arrested 20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala for the abduction and murder of two children - 13-year-old Charles Opindo Bala and 12-year-old Junior Mutuku Musyoki.

Masten would later shock the officers after he confessed to having killed at least 12 children in various parts of the country, where he had lived.

In October 2021, the self-confessed serial killer escaped police custody and a manhunt was launched amid criticism for correctional facilities in Kenya.

