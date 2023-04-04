The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 closely related politicians who don't see eye-to-eye in politics

Lynet Okumu

Family members don't always share each other's political views and these politician are proof that at the end of the day, blood is thicker than water

Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki, Uhuru Kenyatta & Moses Wetangula
Family dynamics can become incredibly complicated when political ambitions come into play. Family members have been at odds regarding politics, from brothers, spouses and even in-laws.

These individuals may have grown up together, shared childhood memories, and supported each other throughout their lives, but when it comes to political ideology and ambition, all bets are off.

Despite these challenges, however, the family members have found ways to navigate their political differences and maintain a sense of familial unity.

It's a delicate balance that requires a willingness to listen and compromise on both sides.

Here is a list of blood-related Kenyan politicians but differentiated by political affiliation.

National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula and his brother, Westland MP Tim Wanyonyi, have often publicly declared they have different political affiliations.

Tim Wanyonyi & Moses Wetangula
READ: 19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

Wanyonyi retained his MP seat on an ODM ticket, while Wetangula, who was once an Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance, defected to United Democratic Alliance ( UDA) under President William Ruto.

The former Migori governor and his wife, Hellen Odhiambo, seem to have different political beliefs.

Okoth Obado, a strong believer in the hustler narrative under William Ruto, lost the governorship to Ochilo George Mbogo in the 2022 general elections.

Meanwhile, his wife, Hellen, ran for the Woman Rep seat for Migori county with an ODM ticket and lost to Fatuma Mohammed.

Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria and his younger brother Aloise Kinyanjui went their separate way politically when Moses Kuria joined the Kenya Kwanza party and declared his support for President William Ruto.

Moses Kuria & Aloise Kinyanjui
Aloise, on the other hand, remained in the Jubilee party.

Kung'u Muigai, first cousin to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, took a different political path during the 2022 elections.

As Uhuru mounted support for Raila Odinga, Kung'u decided to give his support to William Ruto, citing that their community owed the then Deputy President their votes.

The political affiliations of the Kindiki brothers couldn't be more different.

Prof Kithure Kindiki & Prof Isaiah Kindiki
While Prof Kithure Kindiki was once a key player in Jubilee and is now a Kenya Kwanza supporter, his elder sibling, Prof Isaiah Kindiki, is an unwavering supporter of Raila Odinga and his political ideals.

Former Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and his sister, former Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, possess different political beliefs and ideologies.

Keriako is an adamant supporter of Raila Odinga, while Peris has severally shown she is affiliated with the Kenya Kwanza camp.

Lynet Okumu

