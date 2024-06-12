Education & career profile that makes Kimani Kuria the face of Finance Bill

Kimani Kuria has made significant strides as the Member of Parliament for Molo Constituency.

With a solid academic foundation in finance coupled with extensive professional experience, Kuria has emerged as a key player in shaping Kenya's financial policies.

This biography delves into his early life, educational background, professional career, political journey, and personal life of the law maker.

Early life and background

Francis Kimani Kuria, born in 1991 in Mukinyai village, Sachang’wan, in Molo Constituency, Nakuru County, is a prominent Kenyan politician currently serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Molo.

His journey from a small village to the corridors of power is a testament to his determination and resilience.

Education

Kimani Kuria has a robust academic background, reflecting his commitment to continuous learning and professional development.

Kuria is currently pursuing a PhD in International Business Management at the University of Nairobi.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

He holds a Master of Commerce in International Business Management from Strathmore Business School, completed between 2012 and 2014.

He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from Kenyatta University, where he studied from 2007 to 2011.

Additionally, he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA(K)), having completed his certification as an independent candidate from 2008 to 2011.

Career

Before venturing into politics, Kimani Kuria had a successful career in finance. He served as the Regional Finance Manager for Maryknoll Brothers and was the Director for the Africa Region at Waumini Sacco.

Pulse Live Kenya

His political career began in the 11th Parliament, where he served as a Finance and Planning Committee member.

His expertise in finance and commitment to public service led to his continued membership in this committee through the 12th Parliament, eventually culminating in his election as the chair of the committee in his current term.

In his first term, Kuria ran on a Jubilee Party ticket while for his second term, Kimani ran on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Kimani Kuria has been recognised for his leadership qualities and dedication to youth empowerment.

Pulse Live Kenya

He is the founding president of the Africa Young Parliamentarians Network (AYPN) and serves as the treasurer of Kenya Young Parliamentarians (KYPA).

Controversies

Despite his achievements, Kimani Kuria has faced challenges, including an incident in 2019 where he was accused of attending an anti-illicit brew meeting while under the influence of alcohol.

He publicly apologised for the incident and reaffirmed his commitment to combating illicit brews in Molo, urging his constituents to support him.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

Personal life

Kimani Kuria is married to Winnie Mumbi Kuria, whom he met during his university days. The couple married in 2015 after six years of friendship and have two children together. Winnie Mumbi is also active in public service, engaging in various community projects.