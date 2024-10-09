ODM taps youth league president to replace John Mbadi as nominated MP

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Youth League president, John Ketora, has been nominated to the National Assembly, following the appointment of John Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

The nomination was announced on Wednesday by the party’s leadership, led by deputy party leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, alongside ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

ODM’s commitment to youth leadership

Osotsi emphasised that Ketora’s nomination reflects ODM’s commitment to nurturing a stronger and more vibrant youth league within the party.

"This demonstrates that the top leadership of this party is committed to having a stronger and more vibrant youth league," he said.

ODM Youth League President John Ketora Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the press during a retreat in Machakos County attended by the ODM National Youth League’s executive committee and the party’s National Governing Council, Osotsi outlined the party’s plans to revitalise the youth league.

"We are revamping the youth league to make it a key and vital organ of the party as we prepare for the grassroots election scheduled to start in November," he stated.

Strengthening the party’s identity

Osotsi also highlighted ODM’s continued focus on promoting social justice and democracy, despite some members joining the broad-based government.

He affirmed the party’s direction, stating, "We are a party with an identity, and our identity is to promote social justice and democracy in this country."

ODM Youth League President John Ketora Pulse Live Kenya

He went on to mention that the Registrar of Political Parties had recently audited Kenyan political parties, with ODM being the only one compliant with the Political Parties Act.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna praised the party’s organisational structure, underscoring the critical role of the youth, women, and disability leagues in the party’s success.

"We have three leagues; youth, women, and ODM disability, and all these leagues are critical to the functioning and success of this party," Sifuna said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

