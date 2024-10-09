The sports category has moved to a new website.

ODM taps youth league president to replace John Mbadi as nominated MP

Amos Robi

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna expressed his confidence in the youth league’s ability to continue flying the ODM flag high

Treasury CS John Mbadi during his swearing in ceremony at State House, Nairobi on August 8, 2024
Treasury CS John Mbadi during his swearing in ceremony at State House, Nairobi on August 8, 2024
  • John Ketora, the president of ODM National Youth League, has been nominated to the National Assembly
  • ODM is revamping the youth league to make it a key and vital organ of the party for grassroots elections
  • The ODM secretary-general expressed confidence in the youth league's ability to continue representing the party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Youth League president, John Ketora, has been nominated to the National Assembly, following the appointment of John Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

The nomination was announced on Wednesday by the party’s leadership, led by deputy party leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, alongside ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Osotsi emphasised that Ketora’s nomination reflects ODM’s commitment to nurturing a stronger and more vibrant youth league within the party.

"This demonstrates that the top leadership of this party is committed to having a stronger and more vibrant youth league," he said.

ODM Youth League President John Ketora
ODM Youth League President John Ketora ODM Youth League President John Ketora Pulse Live Kenya

Addressing the press during a retreat in Machakos County attended by the ODM National Youth League’s executive committee and the party’s National Governing Council, Osotsi outlined the party’s plans to revitalise the youth league.

"We are revamping the youth league to make it a key and vital organ of the party as we prepare for the grassroots election scheduled to start in November," he stated.

Osotsi also highlighted ODM’s continued focus on promoting social justice and democracy, despite some members joining the broad-based government.

He affirmed the party’s direction, stating, "We are a party with an identity, and our identity is to promote social justice and democracy in this country."

ODM Youth League President John Ketora
ODM Youth League President John Ketora ODM Youth League President John Ketora Pulse Live Kenya
He went on to mention that the Registrar of Political Parties had recently audited Kenyan political parties, with ODM being the only one compliant with the Political Parties Act.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna praised the party’s organisational structure, underscoring the critical role of the youth, women, and disability leagues in the party’s success.

"We have three leagues; youth, women, and ODM disability, and all these leagues are critical to the functioning and success of this party," Sifuna said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya
Congratulating Ketora on his new role, Sifuna expressed his confidence in the youth league’s ability to continue flying the ODM flag high, particularly with the continued support for party leader Raila Odinga.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

