Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

The CET, consisting of ten experts from different nations, was assembled under the leadership of former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding to observe the Bangladesh elections.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland handpicked the team in response to a request from the Bangladesh Election Commission to monitor the country's upcoming polls on January 7.

In Bangladesh, the CET, led by Golding, will engage with various stakeholders, including political parties, law enforcement, civil societies, and more, as part of their pre-election assessment.

The South Asian nation is poised to be the first to hold elections in 2023, setting the stage for a year where over 60 countries are expected to conduct presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

The Bangladesh Parliament comprises 350 members, with 300 elected and an additional 50 seats exclusively reserved for women.

Traditionally, the leader of the party or coalition with the highest number of Members of Parliament is ceremoniously chosen by the President to become the Prime Minister.

Currently, Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League, has held the position since January 6, 2009.

Sheikh Hasina, the 10th Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founding father and first President.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Pulse Live Kenya

As she campaigns for re-election, her party's success in the parliamentary seats will determine her continued leadership.

The incumbent President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, was elected by Parliament earlier this year for a five-year term.