RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

Amos Robi

The Jubilee Party's Deputy Organising Secretary flew out of the country on Tuesday night

Pauline Njoroge
Pauline Njoroge

Jubilee Party's Deputy Organising Secretary, Pauline Njoroge, has embarked on an observer mission to Bangladesh, taking on the role of a Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) member.

The CET, consisting of ten experts from different nations, was assembled under the leadership of former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding to observe the Bangladesh elections.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland handpicked the team in response to a request from the Bangladesh Election Commission to monitor the country's upcoming polls on January 7.

In Bangladesh, the CET, led by Golding, will engage with various stakeholders, including political parties, law enforcement, civil societies, and more, as part of their pre-election assessment.

Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge
Digital strategist Pauline Njoroge

READ: Pauline Njoroge gives rare praise to President Ruto

The South Asian nation is poised to be the first to hold elections in 2023, setting the stage for a year where over 60 countries are expected to conduct presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

The Bangladesh Parliament comprises 350 members, with 300 elected and an additional 50 seats exclusively reserved for women.

Traditionally, the leader of the party or coalition with the highest number of Members of Parliament is ceremoniously chosen by the President to become the Prime Minister.

Currently, Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League, has held the position since January 6, 2009.

Sheikh Hasina, the 10th Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation's founding father and first President.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

READ: Pauline Njoroge details how DCI trailed & arrested her in Watamu

As she campaigns for re-election, her party's success in the parliamentary seats will determine her continued leadership.

The incumbent President, Mohammed Shahabuddin, was elected by Parliament earlier this year for a five-year term.

The elections which will be highly contested have had the opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), argue that Prime Minister Hasina may not hold a free and fair election as she looks to retain power by all means.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

