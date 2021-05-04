President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzanian counterpart Mama Samia Suluhu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of a natural gas pipeline from between Dar es Salaam and Mombasa.
Uhuru, Samia sign MoU on Dar es Salaam-Mombasa gas Pipeline deal
President Samia will address Parliament on Wednesday
The MoU was signed on Tuesday at State House Nairobi where the two leaders met during President Suluhu’s two-day visit of Kenya, where they held bilateral talks among other issues.
The visit is highly seen as a move to strengthen the relationship between the two East African nations.
Other MoUs signed during the visit include; animal health and sanitary measures, culture, the arts, social integration and national heritage.
President Samia Suluhu arrived in Kenya on Tuesday morning and is expected to have a joint address at the Kenyan parliament, on Wednesday before concluding her two-day visit.
