RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru, Samia sign MoU on Dar es Salaam-Mombasa gas Pipeline deal

Authors:

Brian Oruta

President Samia will address Parliament on Wednesday

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Samia Suluhu sign MoU on Dar es Salaam-Mombasa gas pipeline deal
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Samia Suluhu sign MoU on Dar es Salaam-Mombasa gas pipeline deal Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzanian counterpart Mama Samia Suluhu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the construction of a natural gas pipeline from between Dar es Salaam and Mombasa.

Recommended articles

The MoU was signed on Tuesday at State House Nairobi where the two leaders met during President Suluhu’s two-day visit of Kenya, where they held bilateral talks among other issues.

The visit is highly seen as a move to strengthen the relationship between the two East African nations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Samia Suluhu sign MoU on Dar es Salaam-Mombasa gas pipeline deal
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Samia Suluhu sign MoU on Dar es Salaam-Mombasa gas pipeline deal Pulse Live Kenya

Other MoUs signed during the visit include; animal health and sanitary measures, culture, the arts, social integration and national heritage.

President Samia Suluhu arrived in Kenya on Tuesday morning and is expected to have a joint address at the Kenyan parliament, on Wednesday before concluding her two-day visit.

Read Also: Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu arrives in Kenya

Authors:

Brian Oruta

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke