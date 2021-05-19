Political experiments: Raila takes on Gov't over Juja and Bonchari by-elections

In a strongly-worded statement on Wednesday morning, the former Prime Minister condemned the use of the handshake to promote personal political interests.

Without giving names, the special AU envoy claimed that the police had been used by individuals "conducting political experiments" to disrupt the mini polls.

"What we have witnessed in the by-elections in Bonchari and Juja is an abuse of police powers and an arrogant display of impunity by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries.

"An election process is an opportunity for the voters to express their will at the ballot and not an avenue to pursue imaginary and short-legged political interests. Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments," the ODM party leader reiterated.

Calling for an end to the alleged misuse of law enforcement officers, Mr Odinga insisted that his agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta following the 2017 General Election was not a license to tamper with democracy.