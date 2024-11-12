Ababu Namwamba beams with pride as son shines in rally competition

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is brimming with pride after his son, Che, clinched the Kenya Rallycross (RX) Championship 2024 in the Cubs category.

The young racer showcased resilience and exceptional skill, marking his name among Kenya’s emerging motorsport talents.

Namwamba took to his X platform to congratulate his son, sharing heartfelt words and acknowledging the bright future of Kenyan motorsports.

In his message, Ababu praised Che's dedication and hard work, which included balancing his passion for racing with school commitments.

"Congratulations, son, for winning the Kenya Rallycross (RX) Championship 2024 (Cubs)," Namwamba wrote.

"From the start of the season, you have trained harder and demanded more of yourself than any 13-year-old I know, deftly balancing it all with school. You deserve your bouquet, no doubt, Master Che'," he added.

Rising stars in Kenyan Rallycross

Che’s success is particularly notable in a competitive field that included talented young drivers like Eann Bengi, Billy Tundo, Kramveer Rooprai, Allan Bengi, and Tommy Kavenagh.

Namwamba praised these competitors, acknowledging the healthy rivalry that fuels motorsport in Kenya.

"Alongside your worthy rivals…you represent a bright spark for Kenyan motorsports," he said, adding that he was immensely proud of Che and all the young talents making strides in the sport.

Namwamba expressed optimism about the future of rallying in Kenya, citing the Kenya Motorsports Academy, an initiative he launched during his tenure as CS.

According to him, the academy aims to foster and nurture motorsport talent, positioning Kenya as a competitive hub for rallycross in Africa.

RX Motorsport Kenya: Revolutionising Rallycross in Africa

RX Motorsport Kenya, founded by rallying legends Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo and his co-driver Tim Jessop, has been instrumental in developing rallycross in the region.

Known for their remarkable racing careers over the last two decades, including multiple victories in major events like the WRC Safari Rally and the Africa Rally Championship (ARC), Carl and Tim have now set their sights on rallycross.

Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop’s vision is to establish the first-ever Rallycross Championship in Africa, with hopes of reinvigorating motorsport in the continent.

Rallycross, as they describe it, combines the thrill of circuit racing with the agility of rally cars, making it a unique and exhilarating motorsport experience.