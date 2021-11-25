Westlands 2022 MP race shaping up to be 'the one to watch' in Nairobi

Playing host to some of Kenya's top corporates and home to a number of the City's plush residential estates, Westlands is made up of five wards - Kitisuru, Parklands/Highridge, Mountain View, Karura and Kangemi.

Current Member of Parliament (MP), and lawyer, Tim Wanyonyi is looking to clasp the Nairobi Governor's seat at the 2022 General Election.

The legislator has represented the constituency at the National Assembly during it's 11th and 12th Parliament - since 2013.

With his intended exit form the legislative arm of government, a number of high-profile individuals are jostling to succeed him - some being new entrants to politics.

President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nelson Havi is hoping to launch his career in politics by clenching the seat.

On November 25, defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) former CEO Norman Magaya threw a jab at the LSK boss over their anticipated show-down at the polls, come 2022.

"I will defeat you in Westlands. Bank this today," posted Magaya, a lecturer by profession.

Havi did not resist the urge to offer reply, letting Magaya know that the contest is not "a matter of life and death".

"I will congratulate you and give you my unwavering support just I dedicatedly paid your hospital bills and bought you medicine for one year.

"It is not a matter of life and death to me, Omwami. Do not make it one for yourself. Siasa usiweke kwa kifua (Don't take politics personally). Utapata (You'll suffer a) heart attack," Havi replied in what seemed to be a veiled reference to Magaya's recent health challenges.

Another interesting entrant to the race for Westlands MP was entertainer X-tian Dela.

Dela, who recently welcomed his first-born child, declared interest in vying for the seat in May 2021.

"Let’s show them the power of Social Media and the power of the youth in Kenya who are tired of old and useless politicians!" the blogger charged in his declaration announcement.

In August, however, Dela shared that he was experiencing challenges making headway in the politics arena.

Asking, "Should I just quit politics?" the 31-year-old explained that he had not received support from those he thought would facilitate his vision.