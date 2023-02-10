Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Rashford admitted to driving his Mercedes G VRM at a speed that exceeded the 20mph limit in Manchester's city centre.

The United star has been fined £574 (Sh87,000) and he has been handed six points on his driving licence.

Rashford loves moving around in heavy machinery and the Mercedes that he sped with cost him a whopping £670,000 (Sh101.5 million).

He has however sold the same car at a lower price after some verified sources stated that the forward put the machine on sale at half the price that he acquired it.

Rashford recently acquired a £280,000 (Sh42.4 million) McLaren 765 Long Tail sports car and a £390,000 (Sh59 million) Black Badge Cullinan Rolls Royce according to The Sun.

Rashford has been in great form at Manchester and he has managed to score in six consecutive matches for his club at Old Trafford.

Other footballers fined for speeding in the UK

Marcus Rashford happens to be one of the many footballers arrested in the UK for speeding.

Here are some of the EPL players who landed in trouble for exceeding the speed limits.

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez was fined on September 9, 2021, for speeding on the motorway at 120mph.

Mahrez was barred from driving his car for a period of 56 days plus a £2,500 (Sh378,588).

Ben Foster

Former Watford star Ben Foster landed in the hands of the authorities in April 2022 after he was caught on cameras speeding.

Foster was fined £2,250 (Sh340,801) and a six-month ban not to drive after he failed to appear in court to answer the charges pressed against him.

Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure was arrested in Manchester on May 20, 2015, for speeding in his Porsche at around 10:40 pm EAT.

