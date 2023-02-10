ADVERTISEMENT
GUILTY

Man United star fined for speeding in Manchester City

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Marcus Rashford has sold his Mercedes Benz at a throw-away price

Marcus Rashford driving [Photo: Sports Radio Brila FM]
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been fined for speeding around Manchester in 2022.

Rashford admitted to driving his Mercedes G VRM at a speed that exceeded the 20mph limit in Manchester's city centre.

The United star has been fined £574 (Sh87,000) and he has been handed six points on his driving licence.

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 'Shall we?'- Reactions as Rashford nets his 100th United goal

Rashford loves moving around in heavy machinery and the Mercedes that he sped with cost him a whopping £670,000 (Sh101.5 million).

He has however sold the same car at a lower price after some verified sources stated that the forward put the machine on sale at half the price that he acquired it.

Rashford recently acquired a £280,000 (Sh42.4 million) McLaren 765 Long Tail sports car and a £390,000 (Sh59 million) Black Badge Cullinan Rolls Royce according to The Sun.

Marcus Rashford.
Marcus Rashford. AFP

Rashford has been in great form at Manchester and he has managed to score in six consecutive matches for his club at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford happens to be one of the many footballers arrested in the UK for speeding.

Here are some of the EPL players who landed in trouble for exceeding the speed limits.

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez was fined on September 9, 2021, for speeding on the motorway at 120mph.

Forward – Riyad Mahrez
Forward – Riyad Mahrez Age: 31Cost: $70 million (from Leicester City, 2018) Business Insider USA

Mahrez was barred from driving his car for a period of 56 days plus a £2,500 (Sh378,588).

Former Watford star Ben Foster landed in the hands of the authorities in April 2022 after he was caught on cameras speeding.

Ben Foster
Ben Foster AFP

Foster was fined £2,250 (Sh340,801) and a six-month ban not to drive after he failed to appear in court to answer the charges pressed against him.

Yaya Toure was arrested in Manchester on May 20, 2015, for speeding in his Porsche at around 10:40 pm EAT.

Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure Pulse Live Kenya

A lot wasn't spoken about after his arrest and Manchester City refused to comment on the same.

