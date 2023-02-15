You are reading the old version of Pulse Sports.
TAG OF WAR

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United on January 2022

Mason Greenwood [Instagram]
Mason Greenwood [Instagram]

Mason Greenwood is waiting for the green light from Manchester United to rejoin the rest of the squad after being away for one year.

Greenwood was arrested in 2022 after assault charges were pressed against him by Harriet Robson.

The 21-year-old was accused of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault but the case was dropped after key witnesses withdrew from the case.

Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022.
Mason Greenwood leaves Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on November 21, 2022. AFP

READ: Nike addresses its relationship with Mason Greenwood

The youngster was hoping that he would be cleared soon and start playing for united but it seems that there are obstacles that are hindering his immediate return to Old Trafford.

To start with, the Manchester United women's team which shares training facilities with the men's team wants Greenwood to be barred from accessing the facilities according to Daily Mail.

The two sides are now conflicted on what should happen to Greenwood who receives a staggering £75,000 (Sh11.3) per week.

Some of his teammates want his immediate return while others are siding with the Man United women's team.

United on the other hand issued a statement stating that the club was going to conduct its own legal process despite the case against the youngster being dropped.

Some of Man United's major sponsors have also threatened to step back if the matter is not handled with care.

When Greenwood was arrested last year, Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with the youngster and they recently denied that they were back on board after Mason tagged the company on his Instagram page.

Suspended from training or playing - Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.
Suspended from training or playing - Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood. AFP

READ: Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," commented United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was interviewed recently on when Greenwood would return but he refused to say a single word.

Ten Hag spoke to Greenwood and told him that the decision to join the squad was up to the board and not him.

The youngster is lethal and he had already scored 35 goals for the Red Devils prior to his assault case.

Some clubs have shown interest in the youngster and they are willing to sign him if United will terminate his contract.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
