One is almost passing since the eruption of public outrage during Maandamano 2024, the youth-led protests against the Finance Bill that shook Kenya last June.

Beyond the tear gas, slogans, and street confrontations, the movement crowned a new generation of leaders, individuals known by their courage, conviction, and the virality of social media.

These figures ranged from fiery frontliners to cultural narrators, all playing pivotal roles in molding a youth consciousness that demanded accountability.

These personalities have taken divergent paths, some embedding themselves within the formal political landscape, others drawing scorn from their original constituencies, and a few continuing their advocacy from outside parliament walls.

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors in Eldoret Town

Here’s an update on where key figures from the Maandamano movement are today.

1. Osama Otero, the X influencer who rallied masses online

Once a unifying voice hosting X‑Spaces challenging President Ruto, Otero suffered backlash when he hosted the president himself in early July 2024.

Critics labeled it a betrayal, even claiming it cost the movement its moral high ground. Today, he remains active online, though his advocacy is viewed by many as tempered some even refer to the shift as opportunistic.

Kevin Monari alias Osama Otero

2. Kasmuel McOure's move to join ODM

After a respected but controversial stint in the streets, McOure formally joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s youth wing in November 2024, citing plans to revive youth and student leagues.

He has since been seen publicly alongside party figures, accompanying Raila Odinga on regional tours and even President Ruto at a church service in December.

However, this pivot triggered criticism: he was booed at an anti-femicide march in December, and many accused him of selling out when he failed to condemn an attack on fellow activist Morara Kebaso at Bomas of Kenya.

Kasmuel has also appeared in many TV interviews and podcasts where he defends his decision to join the ODM party and affiliate with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

File image of Raila Odinga with Kasmuel McOure

3. Shakira Wafula's bravery and meeting Dutch Royals

The youthful frontline activist who took on police brutality remains engaged in civic activism, though much of her work now occurs behind the scenes.

Public visibility has dimmed, but Wafula continues her human rights advocacy through local youth organizations.

However, in early 2025, photos of Shakira posing with the Dutch royals during their state visit to Kenya went viral, sparking a wave of criticism.

The images triggered heated online debate. Some called her presence at the meeting a betrayal of the cause, while others defended her right to engage diplomatically. In response to the backlash, Shakira issued a statement saying:

When I received the invitation to a closed meeting with the Dutch royals, I wrestled with whether to attend. On one hand, their presence here feels like an endorsement of a regime that has repeatedly disregarded the rule of law, but on the other, they expressed a desire to engage with young people about our concerns.

She added that she used the opportunity to question the Dutch royals on their silence regarding a petition signed by over 22,000 Kenyans.

4. Hanifa Farsafi Aden and her ability to fundraise

Named Pulse X Influencer of the Year in 2024 , Hanifa spearheaded logistical organizing during the protests. She continues to manage civic initiatives and funds raised for victims and is also involved in high-profile infighting.

Hanifa was among the activists denied entry to Tanzania where they went to stand in solidarity with opposition leader Tundu Lissu who was appearing in court for treason charges.

Hanifa Adan

5. Morara Kebaso and his Vampire Diaries series

Post-Maandamano, Kebaso launched a web series titled 'Vampire Diaries', drawing attention to stalled government projects.

Despite surviving a violent assault at Bomas in February 2025, he continues his public advocacy, often speaking against injustice in parliamentary forums and on social media.

Morara has also been involved in politics joining other politicians such as Martha Karua and Rigathi Gachagua in their meetings.

6. Austin “Ja Prado” Omondi who organised free medical camps

The doctor who led “Medics for Kenya” during the protests remains active in health advocacy, organising free medical camps and supporting victims of state force .

Although he has not been on the frontline in activism, JaPrado has been using his online pages to call sensitise Kenyans on matters public governance.

7. Billy the Goat whose X posts landed him in 'trouble'

Once a protest fixture, Billy’s trajectory is less clear. After being detained and released, he resurfaces occasionally online, advocating against impunity.



However, he hasn’t taken on any formal role and remains a less visible figure.

8. Shakur the Cop firing from the Prison Service

A police officer who shocked many by siding with protesters, Shakur became a symbol of conscience within the state apparatus.

His support for the youth movement earned him nationwide respect and online stardom. As of mid-2025, Shakur had been dismissed from his job and declared interest in the Kikuyu Constituency MP seat in the upcoming general election.

His campaign message focuses on justice reform and youth empowerment, signalling a transition from state service to grassroots leadership.

9. Willy Oeba whose poetry lit up the online spaces

Willy Oeba, a spoken word artist and activist, used his art to rally Gen Z and older Kenyans alike during Maandamano 2024. His powerful performances, both online and on the streets, helped frame the protests not just as political dissent