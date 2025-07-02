The front man of the acclaimed band Sauti Sol continues to solidify his status as a global music powerhouse, bringing his soulful melodies and vibrant stage presence to new audiences across the world.

The tour extension follows a wave of demand from UK fans, eager to experience Bien’s genre-blending sound, which fuses Afro-pop, R&B, and soul with a unique style of lyricism.

The newly added shows are scheduled for July 2025, with Bien set to perform in Glasgow on July 12th at 142B Lounge, London on July 19th at indigo at The 02 and Manchester July 20th at The Blue Kitchen.

The singer was recently in Paris, France attending the American singer Beyonce’s tour where she performed alongside her husband rapper, Jay Z.

While there, Bien also posted pictures on his Instagram posing with other shapers of African Music including Nigerian Afro-beats singer Davido, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and Ghanaian singer Stone Bwoy.

Fans had already speculated that the singer may also be working on a project with Nigerian artist Rema after Bien shared a video chatting with the Afro-beats singer.

He also had a concert alongside the Norwegian-based Kenyan music band, Matata in Paris and they are expected together in Amsterdam, Bristol and Hamburg.

I’m beyond excited to bring my music to Glasgow, London, and Manchester, the energy from UK crowds is always electric, and I can’t wait to share this moment with my fans there. This tour is about connection, love, and celebrating life through music.

The UK shows are expected to feature a mix of Bien’s solo hits alongside select Sauti Sol classics, offering a nostalgic nod to longtime fans.

Bien’s Previous Tours in North America

These dates complement an already packed European itinerary, which includes stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, showcasing Bien’s growing international appeal.

The announcement comes on the heels of Bien’s successful North American tour earlier this year, which sold out venues in the United States and Canada, this continues to show his global reach.

The tours were carried across key cities in the United States, including Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle, and Minneapolis.

According to Bien, these tours were not just concerts; they represented his strategic effort to rebrand himself as a leading solo performer and entertainer on an international stage.

Accompanied by a talented live band, Bien’s performances are known for their high energy, seamless choreography, and intimate audience engagement, creating an unforgettable concert experience.

His Successful Solo Career and Achievements

Bien’s solo career has soared since Sauti Sol’s indefinite hiatus in 2023, with his debut album 'Alusa Why Are You Topless?' earning critical acclaim for its introspective themes and infectious rhythms.

Bien has gone on to carve out his own successful path as a solo artist, after Sauti Sol dominated African music charts for over 20 years, earning global recognition as one of the continent’s most successful bands.

His work has not gone unnoticed in the industry as he was awarded the Trace Award for Best Artist in Eastern Africa , early this year, a historic win as it marks the first time a Kenyan artist has received this accolade.

The singer also made headlines by becoming the first East African musician to grace the studio of the American radio show The Breakfast Club in New York. Further solidifying his place as one of Africa's top musical talents on an international platform.

As Bien continues to break boundaries, his UK tour extension marks another milestone in his ascent as a global Afro-soul icon.