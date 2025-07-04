Baraka Joseph Machari, a 16-year-old from Tarime - Tanzania, has safely returned to his home country following a viral incident that captured widespread attention.

The teenager, who became an internet sensation for bleating like a goat at a Mombasa police station, was supported by media personality Oga Obinna and a team of digital content creators to make his journey back to Tanzania.

Viral incident at Makupa Police Station

On June 28, 2025, a video surfaced on social media showing Baraka bleating like a goat during an interrogation at Makupa Police Station in Mombasa, Kenya.

The clip, which also featured him mimicking other animal sounds, quickly amassed thousands of views on platforms like X.

Initial speculation suggested Baraka was involved in a goat theft case, with some attributing his behavior to supernatural causes, such as bewitchment.

Explanation on Obinna Show

On June 30, 2025, Baraka appeared on the Obinna Show Live and admitted that the bleating stunt was staged to attract sympathy and secure transport back to Tanzania, his home country.

Stranded in Mombasa without funds, Baraka pretended to have stolen goats in Nairobi and sought forgiveness, using his talent for mimicking animal sounds to draw attention.

I didn’t have a uniform, and my mum couldn’t afford to buy me one. So I had to stop schooling and find ways of making money through my talent

Baraka’s background sheds light on the challenges he faced.

Having dropped out of school in Class Seven due to his family’s inability to afford a school uniform, his story reflects the financial struggles that many young people in East Africa encounter, including in Kenya, where access to education can be limited by economic constraints.

Coordinated return to Tanzania

In a significant update, stand-up comedian and media personality Oga Obinna shared details of Baraka’s return to Tanzania on Thursday.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Obinna shared a video of Baraka at the Namanga One Stop Post, a border crossing between Kenya and Tanzania, accompanied by digital content creator Dappa Mann.

Obinna announced that Baraka is en route to Dar es Salaam, where Chief Godlove’s team of digital content creators will receive him.

The plan is to take Baraka to Tarime to reunite with his mother and support his return to school .

Obinna expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating,

Good job @dappa_mann #mbuziman is back home. En route to Dar, the Chief Godlove team is waiting to receive him and take him to Tarime to see mum and head back to school. Mambo ya Mungu.

The impact of virality

Baraka’s knack for imitating animal sounds transformed a moment of mischief into a viral phenomenon.

His story has sparked discussion on how social media can both amplify individual struggles and mobilise support.

The involvement of high‑profile figures underscores the potential of social media to convert fleeting online attention into tangible aid.

As Baraka prepares to re‑enter the classroom , his experience illustrates the impact of community intervention in converting viral fame into an opportunity for positive change.