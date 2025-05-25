Kairo exits dating scene, explains Wavinya's absence in court & cause of breakup

Popular car dealer Khalif Kairo has announced a break from romantic relationships, detailing why his ex-lover Maria Wavinya was missing as he battled court cases and what eventually led to their breakup.

Kairo dismissed claims that Wavinya bolted out of his life when his tribulations began with court cases and financial challenges replacing the flashy lifestyle that he was once known for.

Speaking on the Let me Tell You Maina Podcast, Kairo noted that contrary to popular belief, Wavinya stood by him throughout and offered him all the support he needed as he battled the court cases.

Where was Wavinya? Kairo answers

He explained that she did not turn up in court after he asked her not to do so, and those who believe that she dumped him due to his woes are mistaken.

The notion that she left me during my time of need is not true. We just broke up, that’s one thing I think plays out…We didn’t break up because of these issues Maria was there for me and I’m the one who told her not to come to court.

Reason for breakup with Wavinya

The car dealer attributed their breakup to his busy schedule that did not allow him to give attention to his now ex-lover , admitting that he may have compromised on that front.

We didn’t break up because we were having all these issues, we broke up because from my end I don’t think I’m cut out for the relationships, at least not at the moment.

This is because of busy schedules, you are up by 6:30 am. It takes a toll on any relationship and you know women like attention, so the moment you compromise on this then there’s a problem.

He shared his past struggles with women, adding that the relationship with Wavinya came after a break of three years.

I’m very bad at relationships and you know women are very complicated. For me, I’m a very logical person, but with women, it depends on their mood. I struggle a lot with women to be very honest. Last year was my very first time dating in like 3 years. For the longest time I wasn’t dating

Why Kairo is taking a break from dating & romantic relationships

The car dealer who was dragged to court after failing to deliver cars despite receiving payment announced that he will be taking a break from the dating scene to pursue his mission in life and until such a time that he will be in a better mind space to get into a romantic relationship.

I think once I achieve the sort of objectives that God wants me to achieve, then maybe I’ll be in a better mind space to go into a relationship, but at the moment it is very dicey

I’ve just decided that I am going to take a break from relationships and just focus on selling cars. For now, I’m not dating and I don’t think I am going to be dating anytime soon...I honestly think I am not ready for any relationship because sometimes relationships can be a distraction because dealing with women is hard, I’d rather deal with angry clients than a moody girl.

Kairo's present focus

His present focus will remain selling cars as he seeks to pull another comeback in the industry that made him popular.