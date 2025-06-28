In the latest twist of an increasingly public drama, digital content creator Ruth K has officially removed her ex-partner Mulamwah’s surname from their son’s name, replacing it with her own.

The decision was announced alongside the launch of a dedicated Instagram account for their child, indicating that the previous account once managed jointly by the former couple.

Mulamwah publicly revealed the name change on his son’s newly created page, stating that their child’s full name is now Calvin Karegi Wanjiku, reflecting Ruth K’s family name rather than Oyando, his own surname.

Ruth K and his Ex Mulamwah

The comedian’s caption,“Mr. Calvin Karegi Wanjiku”,appeared on Instagram stories shortly after Ruth announced the child’s fresh online presence.

However, fans and critics of the two were quick to chime in, noting that under Kenyan law, a parent may apply to change a child’s surname through the Children’s Act, provided there is no objection from the other parent or a court order.

It remains unclear whether Ruth K has initiated any formal legal proceedings to effect this change, or if the alteration is confined to social media profiles and informal documentation.

Despite public apologies from Mulamwah to Ruth K and from Ruth to her fans, the former couple’s online feud shows no signs of abating.

Comedian Mulamwah with his ex Ruth K and their son

For now, their child’s new surname symbolises Ruth K’s assertion of parental autonomy, which she has been vocal about since partying ways with the comedian.

Relationship background and Break-up drama

Ruth K and Mulamwah’s relationship, which began nearly four years prior, was frequently showcased on social media, portraying a picture-perfect partnership.

Mulamwah with his wife Ruth K

The two said they met in Eldoret, starting as friends before turning romantic, and welcoming their son in February 2024, appeared solid until Mulamwah announced their split on social media in April 2025.

This initial announcement, sparked speculation of clout-chasing, with some fans suggesting it was a publicity stunt for the comedian’s upcoming show on April 20, 2025.

In the span of a few days in mid-June, content creator Ruth K and comedian Mulamwah transformed what many assumed was a discreet separation into one of the recent most viral celebrity feuds.

Mulamwah and Ruth K

Their acrimonious fallout has played out across Instagram and Facebook, drawing in thousands of onlookers as intimate grievances were thrust into the public domain.

The comedian accused Ruth K of disrespecting his parents and changing after gaining fame, while Ruth claimed Mulamwah sent her private videos to her father, straining their relationship.