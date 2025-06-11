Secret application that launched filmmaker Maurice Muendo's career

It is common for many parents to push their children to pursue traditionally secure careers, medicine, law, engineering, or finance.

For Maurice Muendo, that pressure initially led him down the path of finance. But behind the scenes, a silent dream simmered, one he would eventually chase in secret. That dream was filmmaking.

Muendo’s journey into film was anything but conventional. While studying finance to meet family expectations, he quietly held on to his passion for storytelling.

In a bold move, he secretly applied to the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), a training programme designed to develop emerging filmmakers across Africa.

I initially pursued finance due to family expectations. But my passion for storytelling led me to secretly apply for the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

Film Director Maurice Muendo

When he was accepted with a scholarship, it was the confirmation he needed, not just that he had talent, but that his path was valid.

When I got accepted, I knew this was my true calling.

A new vision through MTF

The MTF experience transformed Muendo’s understanding of filmmaking. Beyond technical skills, it exposed him to industry professionals and built connections with fellow creatives across the continent.

MTF was a game-changer for me. It exposed me to different filmmaking techniques, connected me with industry professionals, and deepened my understanding of the African film landscape.

Most importantly, the programme reinforced a belief that would become central to his work: authenticity. “It instilled in me the importance of authenticity and the power of telling stories rooted in my culture.”

READ ALSO: How MultiChoice is celebrating 30 years in Kenya

Film Director Maurice Muendo

BOBO: A story close to home

When the opportunity arose to create a feature film, Muendo knew exactly the kind of story he wanted to tell. His debut film, 'BOBO', follows the journey of a young girl from the slums who dares to dream against all odds.

I’ve always been drawn to stories of resilience and ambition, especially within marginalised communities. 'BOBO' resonated deeply with me because it mirrors my own experiences growing up in Eastleigh, facing struggles yet daring to dream.

Set in Nairobi’s Mathare slums , 'BOBO' is a reminder that one's environment does not determine their potential and their fate.

Mathare as a character

Filming in Mathare was not just about realism; it was about representation. Muendo approached the community with respect, involving locals in the production process.

This decision added authenticity to the film, grounding it in the lived experiences of the people it seeks to represent.

Casting Faith Muthoni

One of the standout elements of 'BOBO' is the raw performance by Faith Muthoni in the lead role, a first-time actress whose audition stunned the crew.

Faith Muthoni embodies Bobo’s spirit her determination, vulnerability, and fire. When she auditioned, she didn’t just act; she became Bobo. And it was her first time acting!

Most of the cast came from similar backgrounds as the characters they portrayed, further strengthening the emotional weight of the story.

Recognition and support

Muendo submitted 'BOBO' to an open call by Showmax and the Joburg Film Festival, competing against nearly 300 entries. When his story was selected, it was a moment of validation.

Support from Showmax and the Joburg Film Festival went beyond funding, it included training, industry connections, and, most importantly, creative freedom.

'BOBO' then premiered at the Joburg Film Festival before making its streaming debut on Showmax, a milestone Muendo describes as surreal.

For him, the biggest reward is not recognition but the impact the film might have on viewers. “It’s about the fact that this story will reach a wide audience and, hopefully, spark important conversations about resilience and ambition.”