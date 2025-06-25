What began on June 25, 2024, as a youth-led outcry against proposed tax hikes in the Finance Bill has evolved into a broader movement demanding accountability, justice, and systemic reform.

Many young Kenyans feel their voices are still being silenced, and that promises made after last year’s protests remain unfulfilled.

Protestors in Nairobi

This anniversary rally offers a critical vantage point from which to gauge both the depth of young Kenyans’ frustrations and the resilience of their collective voice.

The initial protests centered on opposition to additional taxes perceived to burden an already struggling generation. Yet the movement quickly transcended fiscal grievances.

The murder of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody on June 8, 2025 , catalysed nationwide outrage, as several police officers face the justice system in relation to murder.

Barely two weeks later, mask vendor Boniface Kariuki was shot at point-blank range by a police officer during a peaceful demonstration and remains on life support.

The incident, livestreamed to millions while others witnessed, underscored the reality Kenyans face when exercising their civic rights.

It also showcased Gen Z’s mastery of digital platforms, each viral video, hashtag, and online petition amplifying their demands far beyond the streets.

Kenyans during protests

From an editorial observation, Gen Z’s persistence signals a generational pivot in the Kenyan civic and political scene.

Young Kenyans are unafraid when it comes to confronting issues such as police brutality, injustice and corruption.

Their mobilisation reflects a broader trend of digital activism, where just a single smartphone capturing any form of injustice or a hashtag on social will stimulate nationwide solidarity.

Photos from June 25th, 2024 protests [Image Credit: Abdul Khalifa]

The events from June 18, 2024 to June 25, 2025, should serve as both reminder and reckoning. Embracing dialogue and co-creating solutions could harness Gen Z’s energy as a constructive force.

Kenyans are demanding what their peers in other countries seek: no corruption, employment opportunities, dignity and a stake in their country’s future. Ultimately, the legacy of these protests will depend on outcomes.

Will June 25, 2025 become another anniversary of unheeded demands, or the moment that sparked meaningful reform?

Young protesters standing in solidarity with their fallen comrade on June 25, 2024, in Nairobi.

Gen Z is set out to answer that question by returning to the streets, again. Their message still remains, commemoration without transformation is unacceptable, and the fight for justice is far from over.