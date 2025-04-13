Ruto roars back: Unfiltered take on ‘must go’, lessons from Raila & warning to Sifuna

President William Ruto has given his unfiltered take on growing criticism and chants of ‘Ruto must go’ acknowledging that he is in touch with the reality of Kenyan politics in which some Kenyans are demanding his exit.

The President who attended the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s aide, George Oduor alongside the opposition chief on Saturday downplayed the criticism as recycled political slogans that are neither new, nor consequential.

Sasa nyinyi mnaniambia Ruto must go, mimi nimeskia hiyo mara mingi. Kulikuwa na 'Moi must go' na mengine…hii 'must go' ni wimbo tu ya kawaida, there is no problem. Shida iko wapi?

He asserted that he will discharge his mandate, remaining unbothered by the criticism and the many nicknames he has been branded by critics online and will respect the decision of Kenyans at the ballot in 2027.

Mara wananiita Zakayo, mara Kasongo, mara nini…I am not bothered. I am focused: we must get our education right; we must get our electrification right; we must get our infrastructure right; and we must handle devolution properly, so that we can all move the country forward. And I welcome any assistance so that we can make Kenya great; that is my mission and commitment.

Reflecting on his past with Raila, Ruto noted that leaders have a lot t learn from the former Prime Minister who he praised for standing for the nation.

Lessons Ruro wants leaders to learn from Raila

He reiterated that leaders should learn from Raila and place the country above their personal interests.

For avoidance of doubt, when Baba came to stand with me, it was not about him , his interest, parochial or sectarian or narrow interest, it’s about the greater interest of Kenya.

History is going to judge Raila Odinga fairly that whenever there is an opportunity to stand for nation, he has always stood for the nation. I'm very proud our paths crossed and we have come this journey together

Ruto recounted how he gave his all to support Raila’s presidential bid n 2007 before parting ways with Odinga and becoming fierce rivals, only for their paths to cross again when the former Prime Minister chose to stand with his administration.

I have come a very long way with Raila Odinga and I want to stand here today and say I did not know that the man I stood by and gave my all at a moment in my life we would eventually become competitors and would eventually come and anchor my leadership

Prime Minister, I want to tell you I’m truly grateful that just the same way I stood with you when you needed a man to stand with you, you have equally come to stand with me when I needed a man to stand with me. I'm truly grateful

Kuja polepole ama tutakudiscipline - Ruto tells Sifuna

The president traded a few light words with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who urged the president to shed off members of his administration who are a liability and an embarrassment to the government.

Citing this week’s drama in Nakuru surrounding Butere Girls High School’s play ‘Echoes of War’.

Sasa kama hii drama yote tumeona Nakuru, ati watoto wanakatazwa kufanya mchezo, sijui wanapigwa teargas, sijui wanafukuzwa…hiyo ni mwiba wa kujidunga. Wale ambao wanahusika na kufanya kazi yako ikuwe ngumu, read them the riot act kwa sababu tunajua kazi yako ni ngumu, wasifanye ikuwe ngumu zaidi.