4 Harambee Stars prospects on the rise in Europe

A new generation of top Kenyan talent has emerged to take the game to the next level, picking up from where legends like McDonald Mariga and Dennis Oliech left and following in the footsteps of stars like Michael Olunga whose exploits abroad are the pride of Kenya.

These youthful players continue to impress in the pitch and are prospects for the national team, Harambee Stars whose impressive performance in CHAN also provided a platform for more stars to shine with several players in the squad impressing local and international scouts.

Here are some stars on the rise that inspire hope in Kenya’s emergence as a force to reckon with in football.

Aldrine Kibet: From Kitale to Spain

Aldrine Kibet who plays as an attacking midfielder is another star on the rise who first captured national attention when he featured for Anthony's Boys High School in the Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) in 2023.

His equally impressive performance when he featured for the Kenya under 20 national team left no doubt that he is a talent on the rise.

Aldrine Kibet

Kibet joined Spain’s Nàstic Sports Academy in Septer 2023 after steering his team to a national championship title with 25 goals and 27 assists.

The move was a game changer which saw Celta Vigo come calling in July 2025 with a four-year contract that runs up to 2029.

The deal will see him feature for the team B Celta Fortuna as a youth player with plans in place to transition to the Spanish top side club Celta Vigo that plays in the La Liga .

Job Nguono Ochieng defying the odds to shine in Spain

Job Nguono Ochieng is a product of Kenya’s Ligi Ndogo where it all began with big dreams and inspiration by the likes of Victor Wanyama.

Born on January 17, 2003, he grew up in Nairobi and played for Express FC where he emerged as a promising talent.

Job Nguono Ochieng

A bold move to join a sports academy in Gran Canaria, Spain brought him closer to his dreams but not without challenges.

With funds from well-wishers, he made it to Spain but ran into challenges , including being left homeless in the streets after being abandoned by his agents.

His skill and talent as a winger impressed, earning him a spot in Real Sociedad B where he plies his trade.

He was on target earlier this month, netting the solitary goal that secured a win for his side over Zaragoza in La Liga 2.

Tyler Onyango: A star on the rise in England

Tyler Onyango who has Kenyan roots plies his trade in the English Premier League for Merseyside-based Everton FC.

Tyler Onyango

He was featured in Everton’s preseason clash against Manchester United this month, coming on in the 61st minute in a match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sammy Henia Kamau

The 19-year-old center forward who started his professional career at Swansea recently signed for English Championship side Hull City.

Sammy Henia Kamau

He will feature for the club's U21 team this season, perfecting his skill and building on his experience to grow his career that is on the rise.

“I just want to kick on, play as many games as I can, score goals, provide assists, and keep improving as a player,” said Kamau who was born to a British mother and a Kenyan father.