Kenyan politics thrives on drama, alliances, and compelling narratives. At the center of these narratives are short, memorable slogans that capture the mood, mobilise supporters, and often become part of everyday language.

In a country where politics has long been infused with dramatic flair and charismatic personalities, these phrases resonate with the public. They have become a crucial tool pushing ideologies into digestible, memorable words.

These phrases often go viral on social media, uniting supporters, and become symbolic of the entire political agenda. They start off superficially and eventually become deep strategies that run the show.

Here are a few popular slogans that have been at the center of campaigns or movements in the past and present.

1. "Hi Cousins" from Rigathi Gachagua

Most recently, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua stirred a storm with his viral “Hi cousins” catchphrase, which has since gone viral on social media, turning into memes, hashtags, trending TikTok sound and T-shirt captions.

What began as a call by the former DP for political solidarity among Bantu tribes in Kenya has since exploded to a viral slogan, with Kenyans now affectionately abbreviating it to “cuzo”.

Whether mobilising supporters or reshaping political alliances, this catchphrase illustrates the power of using a simple term can go on to set tone in politics.

Origin and context

While on his political tour on June 7, 2025 in Ukambani and the Coast regions, accompanied by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Gachagua called for unified support to vote out President Ruto during the 2027 General Election, saying that Mt Kenya people, coastal tribes and people from Ukambani are all "cousins".

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua .

Sisi na Wakamba, Wataita, Wataveta, Mijikenda, we are one family, sisi ni cousins. Hi cousins!



And I want to tell these people of Kasongo, I saw you shouting that I am clinging to Kalonzo, you even want to interfere in family matters?

The meaning behind the now viral phrase seems to emphasise the importance of political families and alliances.

Its simplicity and humor has helped soften political messaging while energizing Former DP’s base and new found allies, as tension with his former administration continues to rise.

2. "Wantam" coined by Gachagua in Githurai

Another one of Gachagua’s more recent phrases, “Wantam” is a stylised expression intended to mean one term ,express the desire to vote President Ruto out in the 2027 General Election.

The phrase been used to generate social media content with Kenyans interpreting it several ways, far from political.

The popularity of the former DP's slogans has some Kenyans on Tiktok playfully demanding a Gachagua lexicon, a testament to the impact of catchphrases in the country.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Origin and context

On May 12, 2025, Gachagua, who has been outspoken about his intention to send President Ruto home in 2027, boldly declared that Ruto will be a one-term president at a rally in Githurai, Kiambu County.

Gachagua, who recently launched his Democracy for the Citizen Party (DCP), has used this term to convey his message that the Ruto administration will serve for only one term.

The phrase has since been shouted at President Ruto during his rallies by opposition supporters. It became an online meme, expressing ambition with bravado. It highlights Gachagua’s populist communication style and flair for creating viral buzz.

3. President Ruto's "mambo ni matatu"

President Ruto has been at the center stage of viral memes and catchphrases either from him or directed at him and his administration. The phrase was meant to show the government's tough stance on corruption.

While opposition leaders saw it as away of the President imposing tough authoritarian and violence on people, his supporters saw it as a better strong stance on dealing with corrupt leaders.

President William Ruto

Origin and context

In August 2023 ,while publicly addressing a rally in Western, President Ruto specifically aimed at tackling corruption in the sugar sector, which has long suffered from mismanagement and cartel control.

He went on to rallies across the country where he trademarked the slogan, issuing a strong warning to who he termed as cartels with the ‘Mambo ni matatu’ phrase.

President Ruto went on to trademark the phrase and was one strategy he used aiming to fight corruption in the country calling out the sugarcane cartles in Mumias, cattle thieves in Baringo, and even during the Africa Climate Summit, that the criminals would face one of three either jail, deportation, or "going to heaven"

The phrase became a viral meme where Kenyans on Tiktok and X interpreted it differently, where critics accused Ruto of sounding authoritarian or threatening violence, while his supporters praised his "no-nonsense" stance on corruption.

4. Gen Z and the "Zakayo shuka" chants

This phrase first circulated on X and TikTok, especially among Gen Z activists, before making its way to street protests and placards. It was extrapolated from an earlier nickname, “Zakayo,” which had already gone viral.

The phrase was a bold demand from protestors telling the president to step down or stop imposing high taxes on the people.

At the height of outrage against Finance Bill 2024, which proposed additional taxes on essentials, this was one of the public outcries.

Kenyans during the Finance Bill protests

Origin and context

In 2024 when President Ruto's administration introduced the year's Finance Bill proposing more taxes on everyday essentials, many Kenyans responded with strong criticism and this led to Gen Zs giving him the nickname "Zakayo" in reference to the biblical tax collector Zacchaeus.

The phrase quickly spread across social media and was used to express the people's frustration with the already high cost of living.

By calling him "Zakayo," young Kenyans were drawing a direct link between the president’s tax policies and the burden they felt as ordinary citizens trying to make ends meet.

Despite the criticism, the President embraced the nickname, turning it to a strategy and symbol of his agenda during several public events, defending his government’s push for higher taxes and financial reforms.

Yes, I’ve heard you call me Zakayo. And I accept. Because just like Zakayo, I’m here to collect revenue, for the good of this country.

5. "Ruto must go" from 2024 anti-government protests

The slogan was first popularized by Gen Zs on TikTok, X, and Instagram, then quickly spread to street during demonstrations and protest placards.

It represented a deep dissatisfaction with not just the president but all leaders towards any policies. The phrase was not aligned to any political party or class. However, most opposition leaders have since capitolised on the idea that "Ruto must go."

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors

Origin and context

This is a youth-led political slogan and online movement that emerged in mid-2024, during widespread protests against President William Ruto’s Finance Bill, which proposed heavy taxes on essentials like fuel, mobile money transfers, bread and sanitary towels.

Since Anti-Finance Bill protests, the 'Ruto must go’ slogan continues to be one of the most popular phrases in the country not just among the youths but also the opposition leaders.

It is often chanted in rallies, demonstrations and continues to trend across social media as a symbol of public frustration with President Ruto’s government particularly on issues like the high cost of living, taxes, and perceived government excess.

The opposition leaders continue to capitalise on the phrase and call for their supporters to chant a ‘Ruto must go. This phrase simply means that Ruto will not have a second chance in 2027.

6. President Ruto's campaign slogan "bottom-up"

This slogan refers to a bottom-up economic model, a development approach that President Ruto majorly focuses as his way on empowering ordinary citizens, especially those at the lower end of the economic pyramid.

As a "Hustler-in-Chief", Ruto championed the struggles of ordinary Kenyans. He contrasted his “bottom-up” vision, aiming to trickle down economics traditionally associated with elite-led policies.

President William Ruto

Origin and context

During President Ruto’s campaigns leading up to the 2022 general elections, this was more than just a slogan, it became a core phrase of his agenda and the eventual win. He became a "Hustler-in-Chief", championing the struggles of ordinary Kenyans.

Ruto pushed the narrative that he aimed to improve the lives of Kenyans starting from those who had previously been sidelined by other administrations. According to the Bottom‑up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) model prioritises the needs of ordinary Kenyans.

The slogan meant that it would uplift people from the base of the economic pyramid, including informal workers, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) such as farmers, rather than big corporations or elites.

Why slogans matter

These slogans do more than entertain or provoke; they go on to distill political visions, create emotional connections as new alliances form, and simplify complex ideas for the people.

Ethnic diversity and historical tensions shape political scenes in Kenya, these catchphrases continue to rebuild bridges such as former DP and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo.