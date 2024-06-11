MKU billionaire taps ex-gov't press CEO to lead TV47 & Radio 47

The Board of Directors of Cape Media Limited, the parent company of TV47 and Radio47, has announced the appointment of Mwenda Njoka, MBS, as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Njoka has over 30 years of experience in the Kenyan media landscape. Before this appointment, he served as the CEO of the Government Press and Government Printer of the Republic of Kenya.

His extensive career includes senior management roles in both print and electronic media outlets across the country.

Njoka has an impressive journalistic track record. During his tenure with the Standard Media Group, he held the positions of Managing Editor and Associate Editor, earning accolades such as Kenya Journalist of the Year and Investigative Journalist of the Year.

His investigative skills were further recognised at the Nation Media Group, where he received the prestigious CNN Africa Journalist of the Year Award in the Business Category.

At Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), Njoka played a crucial role in creating award-winning content, including receiving the Kalasha Award for the Best TV Documentary Script. His media expertise also extended to a senior position at Pay TV service provider, Zuku TV.

In 2020, Njoka was honoured with the award of Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear by President Uhuru Kenyatta for his distinguished service to the nation.

Beyond his media accomplishments, he serves as an Honorary Warden appointed under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act for the Eastern Conservation Area.

Njoka holds various professional and academic qualifications from institutions in Kenya, South Africa, and the USA, and is currently pursuing an MBA in Media Leadership.

Prof. Simon Gicharu, the Board Chairperson of Cape Media, expressed confidence in Njoka’s capabilities:

"The Board is confident that his qualifications and experience will be instrumental in guiding Cape Media towards achieving its full potential. We are delighted to welcome Njoka to Cape Media and congratulate him on his appointment as CEO," said Prof. Gicharu.