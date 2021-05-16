In a post by the socialite, the two lovebirds were looking nice with Aeedah gushing over her new husband.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,my greatest critic, my fiercest supporter ,my accomplice ,my workout partner, my love, my EVERYTHING! ❤️ 👑 Hon. Senator 005 👑🔥 Sherehe ianze!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” read Aeedah’s post.

Aeedah Bambi's message to Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip on his birthday Pulse Live Kenya

The Senator officially left the market in April 2021, after marrying his new catch Aeedah Bambi months after breakup with Saumu Mbuvi.

The Senator went public with news on officiating his new relationship through a Facebook post that says “Got Married”.

His new Bae, Aeedah Bambi also put up a similar post, “Got Married” before commenting on Anwar’s post with “Hubby” an affirmation that they are now “Husband and Wife”.

Anwar and Bambi had been rumoured to be an item just after the Senator's split with Saumu Mbuvi was confirmed.

In March, Saumu was asked if it was true that her friend Bambi was dating her Baby Daddy Anwar and she replied; “I wish them well... I have beautiful kids to focus on, he is not my focus now…I’m a father and mother to my kids and I’m okay with that.”