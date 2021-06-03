10 photos of South African Model said to be dating Diamond Platnumz

Andréa Abrahams who is the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns Mpumalanga and the Miss 7 Continents 2016, left many guessing if she is Chibu Dangote’s new girlfriend from the way she was conducting herself during the live.

Many Tanzanians, who joined the live, tried to connect the dots, as many kept on commenting “Shemeji” which means In-law, hinting that they ready to be Instagram in-laws.

Meet Andréa Abrahams the South Africa Lady believed to be dating Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Swahili

During the live, Andréa Abrahams could be heard telling Diamond that people where asking how they met.

She also mentions that she will learn Swahili so that she can be able to communicate with Tanzanians.

“Yes, I will learn Swahili, but it’s not gonna happen immediately, but with time”’

“Somebody asked me today how we met? Andréa told Diamond.

Across check done by Pulse Live, on Andréa Abrahams Instagram page, spots her rocking a black and Orange Jacket the resembles that of Diamond Platnumz. Is it a coincidence or Diamond gifted her the jacket?

In a separate post, the model is also drumming support for Diamond Platnumz who has been nominated in the 2021 BET Awards

“Behind you always💎🦁 ❤️ @diamondplatnumz #swahilination #betawards2021” shared Andréa.

Just the other day, Platnumz was in South Africa for the preparation of his 4th Studio Album and its believed that’s when he hooked up with the model.

The Jeje hit-maker has been single since his much publicized breakup with his Baby Mama Tanasha Donna Oketch in February 2020.

Andréa Abrahams photos

