ADVERTISEMENT
Reason Akothee is quitting social media & departing Kenya before Friday

Lynet Okumu

Singer Akothee has announced she is taking a social media break, and leaving the country before Friday because of one important reason

Kenyan singer Akothee
Kenyan singer Akothee

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Kenyan musician Akothee has decided to take a step back from the limelight.

Through an Instagram post on Monday, Akothee announced her departure from social media, bidding farewell to her countless followers and leaving Kenya before the end of the week.

This unexpected decision stems from Akothee's burning desire to embark on a new chapter in her life - the pursuit of motherhood.

Akothee, reflecting on her own recent nuptials, admits that she may never experience another wedding as beautiful as the one she just had.

Akothee
Akothee

READ: Akothee lectures CAS Jaguar over her wealth

However, amidst the joy and celebration, Akothee and her husband have encountered a hurdle: the elusive honeymoon.

Their busy schedules have prevented them from indulging in this cherished tradition, leaving them yearning for time together.

" I don't think I will ever have another beautiful wedding like this one, the next one will be a unique one too. we haven't even opened our wedding gifts, my husband left for work immediately after a rest of two weeks,"Akothee wrote.

Singer Akothee
Singer Akothee

As days pass swiftly, the singer acknowledges that time is of the essence. She shares her heartfelt concern about not yet being pregnant, attributing it to the immense stress she has been under.

Akothee's desire to start a family has intensified, and she recognizes the need to prioritize her love life.

Acknowledging the wisdom of her doctor who advised, her wait until after the wedding to conceive, the businesswoman has decided to take matters into her own hands.

Akothee
Akothee

She has bravely declares her intention to take a break from everyone and everything, including social media, in order to focus on her personal growth and the pursuit of her dream.

"I want to put everything on Hold and concentrate on my love life. If I don't get pregnant between now and July ,every other thing will wait," she wrote.

Highlighting the depth of their bond, Akothee reveals that her husband has made an earnest request: for her to step away from social media, cease her work commitments, and leave Kenya by the end of the week

"My husband has ordered I quit social media ,stop working and leave Kenya Before Friday," said Akothee.

Akothee and Omosh
Akothee and Omosh

In a heartfelt plea to her fans and followers, Akothee humbly requests their understanding and patience during this transformative period of her life.

"Now you guys, give me time.I will take a break from everyone and everything including social media.

"Allow me look for my second last Born baby,before we talk about other things. I want to be a mother this year," she wrote.

Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh
Akothee and her boyfriend Omosh

READ: Akothee rescues bright girl who tried to end her life for lack of Form 1 fees

She emphasizes that her main priority now is to search for her "second last Born baby,".

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
