ADVERTISEMENT
OG relax! - Harmonize tells Khaligraph after diss on Tanzanian rappers

Amos Robi

Khaligraph issued a 24-hour ultimatum for Tanzanian rappers to respond to his challenge

A collage of Harmonize and Khaligraph Jones
A collage of Harmonize and Khaligraph Jones

Singer Harmonize has not held back in his response to rapper Khaligraph Jones, who recently sparked controversy with his bold challenge to Tanzanian rappers.

Khaligraph's assertion that Tanzanian hip-hop is on the decline and that only a handful of rappers remain consistent in their craft has ignited fiery responses from Tanzanian artists.

"TZ rap was dead except for Lunya and a few others record diss tracks before niattack na msijibu na amapiano," Khaligraph Jones boldly stated.

Khaligraph's proclamation did not go unnoticed as Tanzanian rappers swiftly reacted, defending their craft and asserting their dedication to the genre.

One prominent voice that chimed in was that of Harmonize, a singer not primarily involved in rap yet he took to his Instagram stories to express his deep-seated discontent with Khaligraph's sentiments.

Tanzanian singer Harmonize
Tanzanian singer Harmonize Tanzanian singer Harmonize Pulse Live Kenya

In his retort, Harmonize criticised Khaligraph's stance, highlighting that the rapper himself had drawn inspiration from the Tanzanian rap scene.

"How I went that hard to give you the only award this year sikujua you can feel that big and disrespect my brothers. You really know all your rap inspiration its from TZ bro dont forget home!" he wrote.

Harmonize further pointed to the legendary rapper Professor Jay, emphasising that Khaligraph was far from reaching the stature of top Tanzanian rappers like him.

He underscored OG's claim's by referring to his collaborations, asserting that the he was yet to measure up.

"Unawajua Weusii, what about your dady Professor Jay your level is Lunya and Con Boy county boy and still wanakulalisha!! You can tell kupitia your collaborations. OG relax, TZ hip hop is another level!" Harmonize expressed vehemently.

Khaligraph Jones
Khaligraph Jones Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya
Responding to the ensuing reactions, Khaligraph Jones further intensified the feud. He issued an ultimatum to Tanzanian rappers, giving them only 24 hours to respond before he assumed control of the Tanzanian rap scene, just as he had in Nigeria.

"Naskia Tanzania Ma Rapper wameshika Moto, Yall have 24 hrs to go to the studio and Record, na msiniletee amapiano, Bomboclat, Ingieni kwa Kiwanja tupimane nguvu, You will respect The OG," OG declared.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones
Rapper Khaligraph Jones Rapper Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

The back and forth between Khaligraph and Tanzanian rappers has attracted traction from fans from both countries.

Amos Robi
