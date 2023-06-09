Nitakupiga - Angry Arrow Bwoy threatens troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

The derogatory remarks targeted Nadia's post-pregnancy body, implying that she had lost control and needed to hit the gym to maintain her appearance as an artist.

''Mimi nataka kuadvice huyu msanii, bytha me napenda ngoma zake, my friend, my friend wewe msichana rudi gym, music and being an artist appearance ina matter hivo venye unajiachilia dada, hata Amber wa jaba amejifungua na amemaintain wasichana wengi wamejifungua na wamemaintain, rudi gym,'' Sabato said.

Responding to the body-shaming remarks, Nadia expressed her anger and asserted her right to embrace her post-pregnancy body. She reminded the troll that she had recently given birth and was still breastfeeding, emphasizing that her priority at the moment was her baby's well-being.

Nadia called out the online user for resorting to body shaming and urged him to focus on other topics if he wanted to gain attention.

"Don't body shame me!! If you want to trend use something else, not my body! Who brought you up? A woman? She should be ashamed! I like my body till my baby reaches around 2 years!

"For now, I will eat since I am still breastfeeding!! You don't like my body, there are other female artists you can listen to! Mark this comment !! You will never enjoy parenthood!" Nadia angrily wrote.

Arrow Bwoy responds

Refusing to let the negativity go unanswered, Arrow Bwoy also chimed in to support his fiancé, expressing his disappointment with Sabato's comments. He vowed to take action if Sabato mentioned Nadia's name again, stating that only he understood and appreciated the beauty of Nadia's body.

"Find other ways to create content, but not by body-shaming others, and if you cross the line again, I will beat you. Touch someone else, but don't touch my wife. I am the one who knows the sweetness that lies within that body, I am the one who knows its beauty," Arrow Bwoy told Willy Tuva on Mambo Mseto show.

