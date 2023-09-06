The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

How Azziad has reacted to fake image of her with President Ruto

Lynet Okumu

Azziad responds after netizens manipulated her photo and President Ruto

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya

TikTok sensation and radio presenter Azziad Nasenya recently found herself in the spotlight again, but this time it was for a lighthearted reason.

Through her X (Twitter) account, the businesswoman responded after a manipulated photo depicting her being greeted by President William Ruto went viral.

The photo surfaced in the wake of President Ruto making headlines for his choice of footwear, Converse shoes, which Azziad had also been spotted wearing a few weeks prior.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Ababu responds to reports of dating Azziad

Azziad came across the manipulated photo circulating on social media. In this altered image, Ruto appeared to be greeting her, even though the original photo showed him greeting someone else.

With a sense of amusement, Azziad shared the image on her X (Twitter) account and couldn't help but react with a lighthearted exclamation.

"Ai. Alah! But Why? Aki," Azziad's responded.

A manipulated photo of Azziad and President William Ruto
A manipulated photo of Azziad and President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

On September 2, President Ruto made headlines when he arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Africa Climate Summit.

What made his arrival remarkable was not just the event itself but his choice of footwear—a pair of black and white Converse rubber shoes.

This fashion statement immediately captured the imagination of social media users.

President William Ruto dons a pair of black and white Converse rubber shoes.
President William Ruto dons a pair of black and white Converse rubber shoes. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad makes promise to Ababu Namwamba after appointment

The shoes have become an unexpected symbol of Ruto's fashion statement. Online sleuths noted that Azziad wasn't the only one sporting these shoes.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Ababu Namwamba was also seen wearing a similar pair, further fueling the online discourse.

While Azziad has achieved significant success and garnered a large following over the years, she has not been immune to criticism from certain segments of netizens. Some have accused her of not earning her success through hard work.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

In response, Azziad has consistently maintained her resilient spirit. Sometimes, she chooses to remain composed and quiet in the face of such claims.

On other occasions, she addresses them directly, setting the record straight by emphasising the hard work she has put into her accomplishments.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
