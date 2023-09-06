How Azziad has reacted to fake image of her with President Ruto

Through her X (Twitter) account, the businesswoman responded after a manipulated photo depicting her being greeted by President William Ruto went viral.

The photo surfaced in the wake of President Ruto making headlines for his choice of footwear, Converse shoes, which Azziad had also been spotted wearing a few weeks prior.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Azziad's response to the manipulated photo with Ruto

Azziad came across the manipulated photo circulating on social media. In this altered image, Ruto appeared to be greeting her, even though the original photo showed him greeting someone else.

With a sense of amusement, Azziad shared the image on her X (Twitter) account and couldn't help but react with a lighthearted exclamation.

"Ai. Alah! But Why? Aki," Azziad's responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's bold fashion statement with Converse shoes

On September 2, President Ruto made headlines when he arrived at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Africa Climate Summit.

What made his arrival remarkable was not just the event itself but his choice of footwear—a pair of black and white Converse rubber shoes.

This fashion statement immediately captured the imagination of social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The shoes have become an unexpected symbol of Ruto's fashion statement. Online sleuths noted that Azziad wasn't the only one sporting these shoes.

The Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Ababu Namwamba was also seen wearing a similar pair, further fueling the online discourse.

Azziad's resilience amidst online criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

While Azziad has achieved significant success and garnered a large following over the years, she has not been immune to criticism from certain segments of netizens. Some have accused her of not earning her success through hard work.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response, Azziad has consistently maintained her resilient spirit. Sometimes, she chooses to remain composed and quiet in the face of such claims.