Betty Kyallo opens up on how she deals with trolls, negativity online [Video]

Betty Kyallo opens up on how she deals with trolls, negativity online

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The world is not going to baby you, the world is rough – Betty

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

Flair by Betty businesswoman Betty Kyallo has opened up on how she deals with trolls who are always ready to tarnish her name online.

According to Betty, finding yourself on the wrong side of public opinion as a celebrity is very easy but you always have to learn how to bounce back.

The former news anchor noted that the world has tried several times to tarnish her name and even bring her down but she has always stood tall, believing in herself.

“This world has been very mean to me, this world has attacked me, this world has tried to tarnish my name, to make me feel small and disregard my moves. This world has really tried to bring me down and you guys are witness to it.

"But this same world has embraced me, opened many opportunities for me, and even given me the opportunity to empower others. And I think that is the greatest responsibility we can have here on earth,” Ms Kyallo urged.

Also Read: I started from selling earrings - Betty Kyallo as she unveils new venture

She went on to assert that all the challenges she has been through in life have shaped her into the person she is today.

“This world has really taught me to believe in myself because many times as a celebrity it is easy to find yourself on the wrong side of public opinion, so I have gotten to know and to learn how to believe in myself even when nobody does. So I want you to emulate being able to believe in yourself every single day, you choose you. And this is something that I want all young people to emulate,” the media influencer stated.

Ms Kyallo also advised that it’s very important for every young person to learn how to be there for themselves saying that when things go south you are able to "come back home to myself".

Media Personality Betty Kyallo
Media Personality Betty Kyallo Media Personality Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

"I believe in myself so much and I love myself so much because I’m my only home because whenever everything is going right or wrong I can be able to come back home to myself.

“The world makes us doubt ourselves so much. 'Am I pretty enough? Do I have a small waist? Am I eloquent enough?' All these things make us constantly question ourselves. But when you start believing in yourself the world has no choice but to do the same. If you asked me two years ago if I would be part of something mega like this, I would have said, 'Are you crazy?' But today we are launching this business. So don’t ever give up on yourself, start small and you will go places,” Betty charged.

Also Read: Betty Kyallo finally opens up on breakup with lawyer Nick Ndeda

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

