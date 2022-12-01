Nikita Kering' elated after performing at BBC 1Xtra Afrobeats concerto

Her new milestone and performance in an international platform come at a time when she had been announced as the Equal program ambassador for the month of November by Spotify, a music streaming app.

The award-winning musician and songwriter got featured on New York Times Square billboard in the United States courtesy of Spotify also ahead of the performance.

Kering recently performed a couple of her songs with the BBC Philharmonic at BBC Radio 1Xtra's Afrobeat Concerto. She could not hide her joy as she shared the news with her online family.

"A dream come true. So Fresh, thank you for making this track with me. I have so much to learn, can’t wait to see what Better looks like," she said as she appreciated her producer after the performance.

The first Afrobeats concerto, performed with the full complement of the BBC Philharmonic orchestra, commemorates 20 years of the BBC's 1tra commitment to supporting and promoting black culture.

This was Kering's first time performing with the BBC Philharmonic support on an international stage.

"Afrobeat means energy, that's what it means and the world can finally get to experience the beauty of African music," she said as she introduced herself to perform.

Other artistes who gave their live performances on the same stage woth Kering' are Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, London-born and double Mobo nominee Maleek Berry, Sarkodie, and Finesse singer-songwriter Pheelz.

This is the first time in the UK that a full orchestra has performed an Afrobeats concert.

