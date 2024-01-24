Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Tokodi, whose birth name is Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro Tokodi, is a notable figure in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Born on April 21, 1993, in Rongai, Kajiado, Kenya, Tokodi has become a celebrated actor, musician, comedian, and songwriter. As of 2024, he is 30 years old.

Tokodi's early life and education

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokodi had his primary education at St. Mary's Primary School in Rongai before progressing to the prestigious Lenana School.

Kenyan comedy actor Pascal Tokodi Pulse Live Kenya

His passion for the arts was evident from an early age. In primary school, he began singing, primarily to entertain his classmates, and in high school, he joined the drama club.

It was here that he won the 'Chaguo la Teeniez' award for the most entertaining teen and was awarded the 'Best actor' at the national drama festivals for three consecutive years.

How Pascal Tokodi's acting career launched

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokodi's professional acting career commenced in 2012, just months after completing high school. He debuted on television with a role in 'Makutano Junction', playing the character Thomas. This initial role marked the start of his journey in acting.

Pascal Tokodi's most memorable roles

Over the years, Tokodi has showcased his acting prowess in various roles.

In 2013, he starred in Africa's first TV musical drama, 'Groove Theory', and in 2014, he featured in the dramedy 'Pray & Prey'.

Pascal Tokodi becomes the only actor from East Africa to be nominated for Africa Magic viewer's choice awards Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

His role in Fox Africa's 'Wrath' in 2015 further established him as a versatile actor. One of his most notable roles came in 2018, in the Maisha Magic East's Swahili Telenovela 'Selina', where he played the character Nelson.

His fame grew further after he starred on Netflix film 'Disconnect' in 2020 and its 2022 sequel, 'Disconnect: The Wedding Planner'. Most recently he is starring on Rembo TV's 'Pink Ladies' which was released in December 2023.

This role contributed to his recognition and accolades, including a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama at the Kalasha Awards in 2014 and winning the Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for his role in 'Disconnect'.

Pascal Tokodi's music career

ADVERTISEMENT

Tokodi's venture into music started with his participation in the Tecno Own The Stage competition.

He released his first single, 'Sitaki', in 2016, which was part of DJ Pinye’s project "Dreams 2 Beat".

Following this, he released several other singles, including collaborations with other artists like 'Asante Mama' featuring Rapper Phill, and 'Milele' featuring King Kaka.

Tokodi's marriage to Grace Ekirapa, and their daughter AJ

In his personal life, Tokodi is known for his private nature, especially regarding his relationships. However, he married Grace Ekirapa, former NTV Crossover host and gospel singer, in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The couple met at a Java outlet, an encounter Tokodi fondly recalls as love at first sight.

They share a daughter, Jasmine Ariah Lenguro Tokodi, who was born on the day of Pascal's 29th birthday. They have been known to share glimpses of their daughter on social media.

Pascal Tokodi's net worth

ADVERTISEMENT

As of 2024, Tokodi's net worth is estimated to be substantial, reflecting his successful career in acting, brand influencer deals and music but he has not made the exact figure available to the public.

In a 2021 appearance on ManTalk Ke Podcast, Tokodi revealed that one of the biggest mistakes he made while starting his career was neglecting the importance of financial discipline.

"There reached a point when it [fame] got to my head, I started messing around here and there. But then, the best thing is that I had good friends in the [creative] industry who set me right. That [handling fame], and financial discipline. Because as actors, you get a huge chunk of money at once and it really depends on how you use that money," he stated on Season 5 Episode 5 of the podcast.

Tokodi's encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta

Tokodi gained notable media attention for a brief encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta. They spontaneously met while the President was casually strolling down State House Road and encouraged him to watch his TV show, 'Selina'.

ADVERTISEMENT