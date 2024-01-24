The sports category has moved to a new website.

Pascal Tokodi's Biography: Rongai roots, net worth, early fame & struggles

Miriam Mwende

Dive into the biography of one of Kenya's most successful multihyphenates, 'Disconnect' star and 'Sitaki' singer, Pascal Tokodi.

Kenyan comedy actor Pascal Tokodi
"When God gives you talent and you don't use it then that's a crime," 'Disconnect' actor Pascal Tokodi stated in a 2016 interview and it is a philosophy the director, actor, singer and comedian embodies.

Tokodi, whose birth name is Pascalino Lpesinoi Lenguro Tokodi, is a notable figure in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

Born on April 21, 1993, in Rongai, Kajiado, Kenya, Tokodi has become a celebrated actor, musician, comedian, and songwriter. As of 2024, he is 30 years old.

Tokodi had his primary education at St. Mary's Primary School in Rongai before progressing to the prestigious Lenana School.

Kenyan comedy actor Pascal Tokodi
His passion for the arts was evident from an early age. In primary school, he began singing, primarily to entertain his classmates, and in high school, he joined the drama club.

It was here that he won the 'Chaguo la Teeniez' award for the most entertaining teen and was awarded the 'Best actor' at the national drama festivals for three consecutive years.

Tokodi's professional acting career commenced in 2012, just months after completing high school. He debuted on television with a role in 'Makutano Junction', playing the character Thomas. This initial role marked the start of his journey in acting.

Over the years, Tokodi has showcased his acting prowess in various roles.

In 2013, he starred in Africa's first TV musical drama, 'Groove Theory', and in 2014, he featured in the dramedy 'Pray & Prey'.

Pascal Tokodi becomes the only actor from East Africa to be nominated for Africa Magic viewer's choice awards
VIDEO: We lost our 1st child - Pascal Tokodi & Grace Ekirapa open up

His role in Fox Africa's 'Wrath' in 2015 further established him as a versatile actor. One of his most notable roles came in 2018, in the Maisha Magic East's Swahili Telenovela 'Selina', where he played the character Nelson.

His fame grew further after he starred on Netflix film 'Disconnect' in 2020 and its 2022 sequel, 'Disconnect: The Wedding Planner'. Most recently he is starring on Rembo TV's 'Pink Ladies' which was released in December 2023.

This role contributed to his recognition and accolades, including a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama at the Kalasha Awards in 2014 and winning the Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for his role in 'Disconnect'.

Tokodi's venture into music started with his participation in the Tecno Own The Stage competition.

He released his first single, 'Sitaki', in 2016, which was part of DJ Pinye’s project "Dreams 2 Beat".

Following this, he released several other singles, including collaborations with other artists like 'Asante Mama' featuring Rapper Phill, and 'Milele' featuring King Kaka.

In his personal life, Tokodi is known for his private nature, especially regarding his relationships. However, he married Grace Ekirapa, former NTV Crossover host and gospel singer, in 2020.

Grace Ekirapa, Pascal Tokodi & their daughter AJ
READ: 8 unscripted rules of a modern dad - Lessons from Pascal Tokodi & Lenana Kariba

The couple met at a Java outlet, an encounter Tokodi fondly recalls as love at first sight.

They share a daughter, Jasmine Ariah Lenguro Tokodi, who was born on the day of Pascal's 29th birthday. They have been known to share glimpses of their daughter on social media.

As of 2024, Tokodi's net worth is estimated to be substantial, reflecting his successful career in acting, brand influencer deals and music but he has not made the exact figure available to the public.

In a 2021 appearance on ManTalk Ke Podcast, Tokodi revealed that one of the biggest mistakes he made while starting his career was neglecting the importance of financial discipline.

"There reached a point when it [fame] got to my head, I started messing around here and there. But then, the best thing is that I had good friends in the [creative] industry who set me right. That [handling fame], and financial discipline. Because as actors, you get a huge chunk of money at once and it really depends on how you use that money," he stated on Season 5 Episode 5 of the podcast.

Tokodi gained notable media attention for a brief encounter with President Uhuru Kenyatta. They spontaneously met while the President was casually strolling down State House Road and encouraged him to watch his TV show, 'Selina'.

Pascal Tokodi continues to be a significant figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene, celebrated for his contributions to acting and music. His journey from a young boy in Rongai to a renowned actor and musician is a testament to his talent and dedication to his craft.

