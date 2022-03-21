We lost our 1st child - Pascal Tokodi & Grace Ekirapa open up [Video]

A thanksgiving video shared on Pascal’s YouTube channel, details that Ms Ekirapa suffered a miscarriage in June 2021, something that took a toll on their young family.

“It has been a tough journey...we are here now giving thanks. This is our second try, we lost our first try around June. It was hard...but we are here again and we thank God, with 8 months now...we’re going to 9 months...we are hoping for many more years. And thank you so much for being with us today,” Pascal Tokodi narrated.

According to the NTV Crossover host, they are optimistic that they will receive their bundle of joy come April 27, 2022.

Emotional Grace Ekirapa and Pascal Tokodi open up on losing their first child Pulse Live Kenya

“In April we are believing that we will receive our bundle of joy… that’s why we did not want to have a usually baby shower, we wanted a family, especially people who have walked with us in this journey. When we found out that we were pregnant again I was so scared and I’m till today and every day I wake up and I have a muscle pull I cry like crazy,” Grace Ekirapa said.

She went on to explain that they held a thanksgiving ceremony for their unborn child, trusting God that the pregnancy will mature to the final stage.

“Saying it is our baby's thanksgiving is because indeed we are where we are...our hearts are full. We have prayed, we have cried, we have had our moments...held hands and we have reached here.

"I’m doing this by faith, the same faith that has carried me through this journey…its thanking God before I see the blessing, its saying God I trust you so much, I will buy baby clothes by faith, fix the crib by faith…today I’m here because ‘m trusting God that on the April 27 we will receive our baby.

“This day was beautiful in every way. we chose to have a very intimate gathering because we needed to share that beautiful day with people who have in one way or another held our hands through this journey,” shared Grace Ekirapa.

Pascal Tokodi & Bae Grace Ekirapa Expecting their first child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Pregnancy Announcement

The celebrity couple went public with their current pregnancy back in January this year. At that particular time, an excited Tokodi said that a place in his heart that he never knew was empty had been filled with the good news.

“A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled. 🙏♥️👪,” wrote Pascal Tokodi.