10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

The young celebrities may be small in stature, but their impact on Kenyan pop culture is undeniably great!

From the stylish Ladasha Belle to the entrepreneurial Asia Brown, each of these celebrity kids has carved out a space in the hearts of their admirers.

Here is a list of the 10 most adored celebrity kids in Kenya as of 2024.

Ladasha Belle: The trendsetting fashionista

Ladasha Belle, the daughter of DJ Mo and singer Size 8, was one of the first celebrity kids to capture the nation's attention.

From the journey of her parents' pregnancy to her vibrant personality and command of English, Ladasha has grown into a little fashionista, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

Ladasha Belle Wambo Pulse Live Kenya

Heaven Bahati: The social media sensation

As the first child of Bahati and Diana Marua, Heaven Bahati entered the limelight with a splash.

With over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Heaven's bubbly personality shines through in posts that showcase her life and interactions with her siblings, keeping fans engaged.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ricca Pokot: Pierra Makena's brave songbird

Pierra Makena's daughter, Ricca Pokot, has become an internet sensation with her adorable antics and courageous spirit.

Whether showcasing her acting and musical talents alongside her DJ mom or participating in heartwarming mother-daughter bonding, Ricca is undeniably a star in the making.

She even took the microphone during one of Pierra's DJ sessions, showcasing her star potential and leaving netizens smitten.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jasmine Ariah: Pascal Tokodi's little princess

Celebrated actor Pascal Tokodi and TV Host Grace Ekirapa have delighted fans with glimpses of their beautiful baby girl, Jasmine Ariah (AJ).

From swimming to displaying a sense of fashion, Jasmine seems ready to take over the world, captivating netizens with her charm.

She has begun assisting her parents with the household expenses, evident in the numerous commercials where she has collaborated with her father.

Pulse Live Kenya

Africanah Rapudo: Amber Ray's angel

Although her face remains hidden, Africanah Rapudo, daughter of Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo, has already become a topic of discussion.

Fans are intrigued by the growth progress shared by Amber, wondering if she will follow in her parent's footsteps into the spotlight.

She already has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and commands a strong base in other social media platforms as well.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eva: Lenana Kariba's precious jewel

Former Selina actor Lenana Kariba and his wife, Helen, welcomed their precious baby Eva in May 2023.

Through heartwarming father-daughter bonding sessions, Lenana has shared his love and attachment for Eva, capturing the hearts of fans who eagerly anticipate watching her grow into her own.

Pulse Live Kenya

Zendaya Nyambura: The stylish tot

Jackie Matubia's second child, Zendaya Nyambura, daughter of actor Blessing Lung'aho, has been a darling on social media.

Zendaya's stylish outfits and charming presence during photoshoots have garnered attention, leaving fans eager to see if the acting genes run in the family.

Pulse Live Kenya

Naseeb Junior: Diamond Platnumz's little doppelganger

The son of Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna, Naseeb Junior, has been a fan favorite since birth.

Naseeb Junior has been living large from a young age and has over 300,000 Instagram followers.

Fans adore his calm demeanor and resemblance to his famous father, eagerly anticipating the unfolding of his personality.

Pulse Live Kenya

Asia Brown: Vera Sidika's young CEO

Vera Sidika's daughter with singer Brown Mauzo, Asia Brown, made history as Kenya's youngest chief executive officer (CEO) at just seven months old.

Born in October 2021, Asia has become an Instagram sensation with her skincare and haircare product business and boasts over 131k followers on Instagram.

Pulse Live Kenya

Zoey Pluto - Thee Pluto's bundle of joy

Born to celebrity couple Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru, Baby Zoey has become a source of joy for her parents and fans alike.

Approaching her second year, Zoey continues to charm with her adorable milestones, becoming a delightful addition to the world of adored celebrity kids.