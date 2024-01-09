The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

Lynet Okumu

From the stylish Ladasha Wambo to the entrepreneurial Asia Brown, and Diamond's doppelganger Naseeb Junior, here is a list of the 10 most adored Kenyan celebrity kids in 2024

In the realm of celebrity parenting, the spotlight not only shines on the stars but also on their adorable offspring.

The young celebrities may be small in stature, but their impact on Kenyan pop culture is undeniably great!

From the stylish Ladasha Belle to the entrepreneurial Asia Brown, each of these celebrity kids has carved out a space in the hearts of their admirers.

Here is a list of the 10 most adored celebrity kids in Kenya as of 2024.

Ladasha Belle, the daughter of DJ Mo and singer Size 8, was one of the first celebrity kids to capture the nation's attention.

From the journey of her parents' pregnancy to her vibrant personality and command of English, Ladasha has grown into a little fashionista, leaving a lasting impression on fans.

Ladasha Belle Wambo
Ladasha Belle Wambo Ladasha Belle Wambo Pulse Live Kenya
As the first child of Bahati and Diana Marua, Heaven Bahati entered the limelight with a splash.

With over 700,000 followers on Instagram, Heaven's bubbly personality shines through in posts that showcase her life and interactions with her siblings, keeping fans engaged.

Heaven Bahati and her mum rapper Diana Marua
Heaven Bahati and her mum rapper Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

Pierra Makena's daughter, Ricca Pokot, has become an internet sensation with her adorable antics and courageous spirit.

Whether showcasing her acting and musical talents alongside her DJ mom or participating in heartwarming mother-daughter bonding, Ricca is undeniably a star in the making.

She even took the microphone during one of Pierra's DJ sessions, showcasing her star potential and leaving netizens smitten.

Pierra Makena's daughter Ricca Pokot
Pierra Makena's daughter Ricca Pokot Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated actor Pascal Tokodi and TV Host Grace Ekirapa have delighted fans with glimpses of their beautiful baby girl, Jasmine Ariah (AJ).

From swimming to displaying a sense of fashion, Jasmine seems ready to take over the world, captivating netizens with her charm.

She has begun assisting her parents with the household expenses, evident in the numerous commercials where she has collaborated with her father.

Pascal Tokodi & Baby AJ
Pascal Tokodi & Baby AJ Pulse Live Kenya

Although her face remains hidden, Africanah Rapudo, daughter of Amber Ray and Kennedy Rapudo, has already become a topic of discussion.

Fans are intrigued by the growth progress shared by Amber, wondering if she will follow in her parent's footsteps into the spotlight.

She already has over 60,000 followers on Instagram and commands a strong base in other social media platforms as well.

Africanah Rapudo and her mum Amber Ray
Africanah Rapudo and her mum Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

Former Selina actor Lenana Kariba and his wife, Helen, welcomed their precious baby Eva in May 2023.

Through heartwarming father-daughter bonding sessions, Lenana has shared his love and attachment for Eva, capturing the hearts of fans who eagerly anticipate watching her grow into her own.

Eva and her father Lenana Kariba
Eva and her father Lenana Kariba Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Matubia's second child, Zendaya Nyambura, daughter of actor Blessing Lung'aho, has been a darling on social media.

Zendaya's stylish outfits and charming presence during photoshoots have garnered attention, leaving fans eager to see if the acting genes run in the family.

Jackie Matubia and daughter Zendaya Nyambura
Jackie Matubia and daughter Zendaya Nyambura Pulse Live Kenya

The son of Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz and Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna, Naseeb Junior, has been a fan favorite since birth.

Naseeb Junior has been living large from a young age and has over 300,000 Instagram followers.

Fans adore his calm demeanor and resemblance to his famous father, eagerly anticipating the unfolding of his personality.

Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior
Diamond Platnumz and his son Naseeb Junior Pulse Live Kenya

Vera Sidika's daughter with singer Brown Mauzo, Asia Brown, made history as Kenya's youngest chief executive officer (CEO) at just seven months old.

Born in October 2021, Asia has become an Instagram sensation with her skincare and haircare product business and boasts over 131k followers on Instagram.

Vera Sidika and daughter Asia Brown
Vera Sidika and daughter Asia Brown Pulse Live Kenya
Born to celebrity couple Thee Pluto and Felicity Shiru, Baby Zoey has become a source of joy for her parents and fans alike.

Approaching her second year, Zoey continues to charm with her adorable milestones, becoming a delightful addition to the world of adored celebrity kids.

Thee Pluto & daughter Zoey
Thee Pluto & daughter Zoey Pulse Live Kenya

