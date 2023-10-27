The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Brenda Ngeso: Maureen of 'Becky' series willing to betray her sister for soft life

Lynet Okumu

In real life, Brenda Ngeso is the complete opposite of the character Maureen. The 'police officer' is a mother to a 14-year-old boy who is preparing to sit for his KCPE this year.

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series on another set 'Mpakani'
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series on another set 'Mpakani'

In the world of entertainment, where actors often find themselves exploring a multitude of characters, Brenda Ngeso stands out as a versatile actress with a remarkable ability to breathe life into the roles she plays.

Recommended articles

Best known for her compelling character Maureen in the popular Citizen TV series 'Becky', Brenda's journey in acting is marked by dedication, challenges, and a host of creative talents.

Born in Kibera, Nairobi, Brenda grew up in various places, including Nairobi and Kisumu. Her upbringing involved a fair bit of moving around, which meant attending different primary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet Andrew Levi: The learned, secretive, cool kid of 'Becky' series

Later, she pursued her secondary education at Lions High School in Kisumu.

Brenda's journey into the world of acting began at a young age, and her mother played a significant role in encouraging her to embrace acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was encouraged to create skits for shows, igniting her passion for the craft. Her professional acting debut took place in 2013 when she made her first appearance on Citizen TV's 'Mother-in-Law'.

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

She started with minor roles but gradually progressed. Her first major role was in the show 'Mpakani' playing the character of Adhis.

Over time, she expanded her acting portfolio, featuring in shows like 'Crime and Justice' as Officer B and contributing voiceovers for an animation titled 'Book of Car'. She was also featured in TV programs like 'Njoro wa Uba'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the popular series 'Becky', Brenda takes on the character of Maureen, who is the sister of the lead actress, Becky (Lucy Maina).

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Meet Trisha: The cold-hearted curvy wife swimming in her husband's wealth in 'Becky'

'Becky' is the new Citizen TV show that premiered on July 31, 2023. The show replaced the 'Sultana' series which ended on July 27.

Maureen plays a crucial role in the series, persistently urging Becky to reunite with her ex, Junior (Andre Levi), with whom they share a child.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maureen is tired of the challenges of their modest life and believes that a reunion with Junior, who hails from a well-off family, holds the key to a better life for herself and her sister.

Brenda acknowledges that her role as Maureen in "Becky" has provided her with a significant platform.

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

It's a prime-time show on Citizen TV, a free-to-air channel, which has given her a more prominent breakthrough in her career.

It has also allowed her to showcase her acting prowess to producers and fellow actors who might not have been aware of her talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most challenging characters Brenda has encountered in her acting career is Maureen in 'Becky'.

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

Maureen's personality is quite different from Brenda's real-life persona. Brenda confesses that in her personal life, she finds it challenging to point fingers at someone or display disdain, qualities that Maureen embodies.

The process of transitioning from being Brenda to portraying Maureen, a character so distinct from her nature, has been a challenging and rewarding experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brenda shared that there are moments when she reads the script and questions why she has to say certain things. However, as a dedicated actor, she immerses herself in the character and delivers her role with passion and professionalism.

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 surprising facts about Lucy Maina of 'Becky' series

Outside of acting, Brenda wears many hats. Not only is she an actress, but she also serves as an assistant director on 'Becky'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Brenda is a scriptwriter, having penned scripts for three in-house movies. She is a versatile individual, with a strong background in dance, having studied it as a course in college.

Brenda's aspirations extend beyond the world of entertainment. She has always envisioned herself as an architect and remains hopeful that she will achieve this dream someday.

Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series
Brenda Ngeso 'Maureen' of Citizen TV's Becky series Pulse Live Kenya

Brenda has not publicly said whether she is currently in a relationship or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she is a mother to a 14-year-old boy who is preparing to sit for his KCPE (Kenya Certificate of Primary Education) this year.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Women: 10 things men do to hurt you intentionally

Women: 10 things men do to hurt you intentionally

Jaguar - Sometimes I regret choosing politics over music

Jaguar - Sometimes I regret choosing politics over music

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and husband welcome first child

DJ Soxxy shows how Chicken Pox has affected his face

DJ Soxxy shows how Chicken Pox has affected his face

Actress Njambi left with pain after move to get piercing on upper-lip backfires [Video]

Actress Njambi left with pain after move to get piercing on upper-lip backfires [Video]

Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib

Zari on why Diamond insisted on meeting Shakib

Brenda Ngeso: Maureen of 'Becky' series willing to betray her sister for soft life

Brenda Ngeso: Maureen of 'Becky' series willing to betray her sister for soft life

The music industry is not attractive to investors; just vibes and 'Inshallah' - KiDi

The music industry is not attractive to investors; just vibes and 'Inshallah' - KiDi

Nyege Nyege hoped to mend Uganda's soiled tourism image; Minister commends preparations

Nyege Nyege hoped to mend Uganda's soiled tourism image; Minister commends preparations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan US-based music promoter Bernice Saroni

Bernice Saroni finally shares truth about divorce from hubby & relationship with Samidoh

Lupita Nyongo's ex-boyfriend Selema Masekele

7 surprising things you didn't know about Lupita's now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela

Esther Passaris

Esther Passaris breaks internet with exquisite birthday photo, fans react

Radio Citizen Presenter Jerida Andayi

Forgive her - Netizens rally behind Jerida Andayi's daughter after choosing dad over mum