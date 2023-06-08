Chebet Ronoh shares nasty experience in police cells for 11 hours

According to Ronoh, she endured spending a grueling 11 hours sleeping on the floor while she was incarcerated, an experience she found highly displeasing.

She added that it was cold in there and that only God knows what she went through.

Pulse Live Kenya

She continued that it is very easy to be arrested in Nairobi as she explained that you could be at the right place but at the wrong time.

"If you ever thought in this country you can have a conversation with a police then you are insane!" Ronoh said.

She said that police officers placed handcuffs on her friend, and she protested to find out why her friend had been handcuffed.

Only then did she realize that there was a truck behind them, and they were being taken to the police station.

Ronoh said that everything initially seemed amusing until the atmosphere shifted while she was detained, wearing only a t-shirt, trousers, and one shoe.

She added that they were the only two people in one room and they couldn't bear the smell emanating from the nearby toilet.

Ronoh said that they began bidding to secure their release, and she couldn't contain her joy when they were finally set free.

Social media reactions

Jinalangu Upeleke Wa Aki pole,its tough in there and imagine being there when u r innocent.

Warner's version💋 I am living my riskay life through you fr hakuna pahali utanipata si bedroom yangu.

Melinda💙🍁 At Nakuru Central, we were told ladies do not remove shoes, only gentlemen... How I relate to your experience is mad.

vivvienevee At Kilimani police station we was given matress and blankets,,acha niambiwe ni blankets wanabebeanga maiti.

Jannice Cecily This story is so nicely narrated I was actually imagining the whole thing.

Mercy Dreamgal Omond First time I've listened to Rono's narrations in full and am super impressed... The skills,the flow,the flawless narration and the humour.

Lizzy I was arrested with my friends during lockdown and we ended up taking selfies with the police.