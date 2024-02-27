The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chipukeezy fulfills 4-year-old promise to young lady, employs her on his show

Amos Robi

Chipukeezy couldn't contain his pride and excitement as he introduced Vallery on the show.

A collage of Chipukeezy and Val
A collage of Chipukeezy and Val

In a heartwarming tale of promise and perseverance, Kenyan comedian Vincent Mwasia Mutua, known by his stage name Chipukeezy, has honoured a pledge he made four years ago to a then-budding comedian, Vallery, then affectionately known to her fans as 'Socks ya Mkamba'.

Recommended articles

Vallery, who once aspired to be a photojournalist, has now been ushered into the limelight as Chipukeezy's co-host on his popular YouTube show.

The promise originated during an interview Chipukeezy conducted with Vallery four years ago, where he pledged to offer her a job on his show once she completed her education.

At the time, Vallery expressed her dream of becoming a photojournalist, with comedy serving as a temporary pastime.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chipukeezy Show Co-host Val
Chipukeezy Show Co-host Val Chipukeezy Show Co-host Val Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Chipukeezy talks about his relationship with Ivy Chelimo, reveals he's dating 7 women

Chipukeezy, recognizing her potential, encouraged her to pursue her education while assuring her of support in her comedic endeavours.

"Comedy ukicombine na acting alafu photojournalism itakupeleka mbali sana but for now uende shule usome alafu ukimaliza shule ukuje tutakusaidia sana," he had said, promising to welcome her into his team after her education.

True to his word, Chipukeezy welcomed Vallery onto his show, where they reminisced about their previous encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the episode, Chipukeezy announced Vallery as his newest co-host, cementing her place on the show and fulfilling the promise he made years prior.

READ: Chipukeezy narrates truth about the night he clashed with Prezzo over a lady

After a recent episode, Chipukeezy couldn't contain his pride and excitement as he introduced Vallery as a permanent fixture on the show.

"This young girl 4 years ago she came to my show, I promised her that she would eventually join us and today I want to officially announce that she’s one of my co-hosts onwards👏 truly life is a journey we live a day at a time," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chipukeezy Show, a launching pad for many talents like Kartello, is renowned for its support and promotion of young talent in the Kenyan comedy scene.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Flaqo finally tells truth on why he & Keranta cannot have a child at the moment

Flaqo finally tells truth on why he & Keranta cannot have a child at the moment

Chipukeezy fulfills 4-year-old promise to young lady, employs her on his show

Chipukeezy fulfills 4-year-old promise to young lady, employs her on his show

Kenyan influencers describe their exes using food, here are the best answers [Video]

Kenyan influencers describe their exes using food, here are the best answers [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a expresses dissatisfaction after attending Benny Hinn's Nairobi Crusade

Pastor Ng'ang'a expresses dissatisfaction after attending Benny Hinn's Nairobi Crusade

TikToker Wanja Kihii in tears as funds allegedly disappear from bank account, netizens react

TikToker Wanja Kihii in tears as funds allegedly disappear from bank account, netizens react

Director Trevor's new presenter Rael Wangari credits Mungai Eve's role in her selection

Director Trevor's new presenter Rael Wangari credits Mungai Eve's role in her selection

How Makokha rose from Maringo estate street kid to producer & comedian paid in dollars

How Makokha rose from Maringo estate street kid to producer & comedian paid in dollars

Elsa Majimbo extends reconciliation message to Kenyans as she embarks on new journey

Elsa Majimbo extends reconciliation message to Kenyans as she embarks on new journey

Zari breaks silence on relationship with Diamond as hubby Shakib departs for Uganda

Zari breaks silence on relationship with Diamond as hubby Shakib departs for Uganda

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Johana performing exocirsm

Preacher behind viral exorcism video defends actions

A collage of Jimmy Truth and his shoe collection

Octopizzo's brother throws subtle jab at Shaffie Weru, Khaligraph & Otile's shoe game

Actress Minne Kariuki
EXCLUSIVE:

Minne Cayy speaks on relationship with stepdaughter & hubby's baby mama

Zari Hassan

Zari breaks silence on relationship with Diamond as hubby Shakib departs for Uganda