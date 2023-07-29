Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested, & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Oga Obinna shared the thrilling news with his followers on Instagram on, expressing his elation over this new milestone in his career.

The comedian, who recently bid farewell to Kiss FM, where he co-hosted the morning show alongside Kwambox, is set to begin his new role on Friday, July 28.

In his Instagram post, Oga Obinna conveyed his deep sense of honour and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Royal Media Services (RMS) on Citizen TV.

"It's such an Honor to be here. TONIGHT I tick another DREAM off my to-do list. Always wanted to work at RMS on CITIZEN TV. Finally, my dream has come TRUE!! I get to be on TV again as a host of THE BIGGEST TV SHOW 10/10!! Mama, WE MADE IT!" exclaimed an ecstatic Oga Obinna.

With an impressive decade-long experience in hosting various TV shows and numerous concerts and events, the comedian is determined to deliver excellence in his new role.

"With my experience from hosting numerous TV shows ( Kajairo Music Comedy, Breaktime Show, Comedy Club, Offside NTV, FNL Kiss TV and other concerts and events hosted over 10 years ) sitawaangusha," Obinna said.

Drawing from his vast experience, Oga Obinna is confident that he won't disappoint the show's viewers.

Azziad takes legal action against Brian Chira for defamation

In a drastic turn of events, award-winning content creator Azziad Nasenya has taken legal action against TikToker Brian Chira, accusing him of allegedly defaming her name.

The information came to light on July 26 at around 8:30 p.m. when Eve Mungai posted a video showing Chira being led into a police station with his hands cuffed.

According to Azziad’s lawyer, Getrude Kibare from Johnson & Partners Advocates, the incident leading to Chira's arrest reportedly occurred approximately a week ago when he went live on TikTok and allegedly uttered derogatory remarks about Azziad Nasenya.

Getrude further revealed that Chira went a step further and publicly disclosed Azziad’s personal phone number during the live session.

“Sometime last week, Chira went live on TikTok at night and from the live I think the topic was Azziad. And he uttered some words… Those words are very defamatory and he did not stop there, he also went ahead and gave out her number,” Getrude said.

“My client for the past week has been buzzed with a lot of calls and messages, some which are actually insults because of that. So, my client was not happy and since we have Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act, she chose to pursue the matter in legal manner,” she continued.

Facing the grave implications of the situation and equipped with the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime Act, Azziad Nasenya decided to pursue the matter legally.

Maureen Waititu admits she's ready for love, 2 qualities she seeks in a man

It has been six years since media personality and former model Maureen Waititu broke up with her baby daddy Frankie JustGymIt, and now, she is opening up about her desire for love and the qualities she seeks in her potential partner.

In an interview with YouTuber Lynn Ngugi on July 27, Maureen revealed her thoughts on love, motherhood, and the kind of man she envisions in her life.

Maureen admits that she loves love. To her, love is a beautiful thing, and she believes in the transformative power of genuine affection.

For her, the ideal partner would be her best friend - someone she can confide in, share life's joys and challenges, and envision a future together.

Maureen values self-awareness and responsibility. She believes that acknowledging one's flaws and actively working on them is essential for personal growth and healthy relationships.

She prefers a partner who is willing to face their weaknesses and make conscious efforts to improve, rather than falling into denial and perpetuating negative cycles.

"Self-awareness coz weuh people are broken out there, broken is okay but are you self-aware, are you able to say I have this weakness and I'm working on it other than being in denial and the cycle repeats itself,"

Trio Mio lands international collabo with U.S. rapper Wiz Khalifa

Excitement is mounting for teenage rap sensation Trio Mio as he gears up for a groundbreaking collaboration with American rap superstar Wiz Khalifa.

The highly-anticipated announcement was revealed by Jinx, Boom Play's artist relations manager, during an appearance on Pulse Kenya's 'Let's Talk' show.

During the show, Jinx emphasized the importance of collaborations in an artist's growth and artistic development.

"I think collaborations are very integral in artistic growth, It is also very important to develop the sound further," Jinx remarked, shedding light on how partnering with established artists can elevate an artist's career.

Jinx had the pleasure of unveiling the secret that has been buzzing in the music industry – Trio Mio and Wiz Khalifa have a collaboration in the works, and it is scheduled for release in the coming month of August.

Chipukeezy admitted to the hospital, Itumbi gives updates

Popular comedian Chipukeezy, whose real name is Vincent Mwasia Mutua, has been admitted to Nairobi West Hospital, according to an announcement made by Dennis Itumbi on July 26.

Speaking to local media houses at the location, Itumbi revealed that Chipukeezy was admitted to the hospital on July 25 at 3:00 PM.

During the media briefing, Itumbi shared that Chipukeezy's progress has been excellent and brilliant so far.

Kamene shares 2 vital rules after emotional encounter with a lady in club washroom

Former radio host Kamene Goro recently took to Instagram to share a powerful message with netizens, particularly women, about taking control of their lives and happiness.

While enjoying a night out at a club, Kamene Goro stumbled upon a young woman in tears inside the washroom.

Concerned about the stranger's well-being, Kamene approached her to offer support and find out the reason behind her emotional turmoil.

"Over the weekend i was in the club and i went to the bathroom. I found this babe really devastated, she was really crying. I was a bit concerned and was like what's up baby girl, why are you crying?" Kamene said.

The lady revealed that she had requested some shots at her table, but her boyfriend responded harshly, belittling her in front of others.

Her encounter with the distressed lady prompted her to address a crucial lesson that she wanted to share with her followers: the importance of taking charge of one's own happiness.

"Do you realise that when someone does something bad it has little to nothing to do with you? Two things baby girl, nobody else other than you should determine your happiness and joy. Number two, should someone decide to cross your line of happiness check them," she said.

Sonko & Kibe's beef gets personal with family dragged in

The feud between former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and YouTuber Andrew Kibe has taken a new turn, with Sonko dragging Kibe's ex-wife into the mix.

The two have been engaged in a back and forth drama on social media, hurling insults at each other and causing quite a stir among their followers.

The fiery exchange between the two personalities has been making waves for the past couple of days.

As the feud continues to escalate, Sonko took the battle to a personal level by mentioning Kibe's marriage.

In a tweet dated July 26, Sonko made a promise to his fans, stating that he will reveal the reason behind Kibe's divorce from his ex-wife.

"Mwanaume kuwa shoga ni kitu mbaya sana. Will tell you why this g*y divorced HER wife," he wrote.

Lilian Muli flaunts baby daddy; fans speculate reunion

On July 24, media personality Lilian Muli shared a heartwarming photo alongside her second baby daddy, Jared Ombongi, who also happens to be the chairman of Shabana FC.

The ex-partners were attending an African-themed event, together with several other celebrities, including content creator Muthoni wa Mukiri, comedienne Teacher Wanjiku, Pastor Robert Burale, and the late Catherine Kasavuli's nephew Allan Kasavuli.

Dressed in a stylish strapless African print top and matching brown trousers, Lilian Muli looked stunning as she posed next to Jared, who opted for a more casual attire with jeans, a white shirt, and a grey coat.

Lilian Muli captioned the photo with the Kisii phrase 'Tore Bobe,' meaning being on fire.

"Baba Liam. Mr chairman. Shabana FC. Tore Bobe," Lilian wrote.

Jeff Koinange mesmerizes fans in stellar performance with Moipei triplets

Renowned senior Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange surprised and delighted his fans with his impressive vocal abilities during a performance on the Sunday Live Show on July 23.

Teaming up with Moipei sisters, known for their unique genetic harmony and musical prowess, Jeff showcased his love for country music in a stunning rendition of "My Land is Kenya."

Standing up abruptly from his news anchoring seat, Jeff expressed his excitement and nervousness about trying his luck as a singer.

Admitting that it was a challenging task, he bravely got closer to the triplets, promising to give it his best shot.

"Here we go folks. You can make all the fans you want at me but i will try. It's a tough call, a tough task, but i will try," Jeff said.

Controversial Raila commercial that forced Tedd Josiah into exile

Speaking on Spice FM, Tedd Josiah opened up about a significant production from 2005 that put him at odds with powerful political forces, leading him to make a life-altering decision.

Tedd Josiah gained immense popularity in 2002 with the political hit 'Unbwogwable,' featuring Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji.

However, it was after the elections that ousted former president Daniel Moi in 2002 that the producer found himself involved in another contentious project.

He revealed that he had produced commercials advocating for the rejection of a referendum, which inevitably caught the attention of the political class who were in support of the referendum.

In a candid account, Tedd Josiah shared that upon his return from a trip to the UK where he had gone to acquire equipment, he was met with a shocking revelation.