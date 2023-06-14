The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi's philanthropic mission takes him to London's streets as he begs for Sh340K to aid hungry Kenyans

Eric Omondi begging for money in London
Eric Omondi begging for money in London

Over the years, comedian Eric Omondi has mastered the art of staying relevant to his fans.

Recommended articles

From his witty political banters to insightful economic assessments, Eric knows how to capture his audience's attention. This has even led to some people labeling as the biggest clout chaser.

However, it is his recent foray into philanthropy that has truly put him in the spotlight.

A few days ago, Eric made headlines when he announced he was flying to the UK just for lunch, aiming to prove a point to CS Kuria that he is financially independent and doesn't need anyone's assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

But barely three days later, he once again caught everyone's attention, this time for an entirely different reason - he became a beggar on the streets of London.

The intriguing part is that Eric claimed to be doing it for his fellow Kenyans. His mission was to raise funds to buy food, specifically unga, for those who are facing hunger back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he wanted to support young content creators by providing them with much-needed laptops. It was an unexpected twist that showcased Eric's dedication to helping others.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

In a video posted on Instagram, Eric revealed that he managed to raise Sh 340,000 as a beggar on the streets of London.

The footage showed him seated on the pavement with a banner beside him that read, "Please help. Things are bad. Very bad!" He appealed to passing people for their assistance, highlighting the dire circumstances.

"Wakiomba tunaomba...While in the UK I took sometime to Raise some money in the Streets of London to come and support fellow Kenyans juu sasa nikubaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I managed to Raise Ksh 340,000 which I will use to buy Unga for a few Kenyans and Laptops for upcoming Content Creators. (Alafu sasa kuna huyo Mzungu racist)," Eric Omondi wrote.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Comedian Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi labels Butita 'Judas' after State House meeting

Eric Omondi travelled to UK for lunch in response to Moses Kuria's comments about sponsoring his trip to the U.S. seven years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, shared on Thursday 8, Eric is seen confidently walking through the airport, proudly showing off his ticket to the United Kingdom.

READ: 5 times Eric Omondi went above & beyond for 'Wanjiku' in 2023

He declared that he was going to the UK simply to prove a point to Moses Kuria, who had spoken about their past trip. He thanked God for blessing him with this opportunity.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

Eric Omondi takes to streets of London as a beggar, raises Sh340K [WATCH]

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

You're a superstar! Karen Nyamu surprises Rapper Ngesh with generous gift

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Slyvia Ssaru adopts Bien's management tactic to drive her music success

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Wasafi takes a break on signing new artists

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

Diamond Platnumz's public appearance sparks debate [Video]

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

How Afrobeats is breaking ground in Asia and The Middle East

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Ciku Muiruri's Biography: Age, education, family & 15-year radio career

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Vesha & Rue Baby reunite with mom's ex-boyfriend Nelly Oaks [WATCH]

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Media personality Anne Kiguta

Anne Kiguta's Biography: Age, education, career, net worth, husband & children

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi jets off to the U.K. for lunch after CS Kuria's remarks

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Judy Nyawira & her daughter Mumbua

Judy Nyawira discloses fears of losing Mumbus as she approaches high school