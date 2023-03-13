Eric Omondi intervenes to free sales lady jailed for shouting in Nairobi CBD

Naserian, who could not pay a cash bail of Sh10,000, was sentenced to three months in Prison. She had been taken to Central Police Station by city council officers and later transferred to Lang'ata Women's Prisons.

"I was working in town at Old Nation House, next to the fire station, and when I shouted to call a customer, city council officers came and arrested me and took me to Central police station," Naserian said during an interview with Inooro TV.

Learning about the situation after the interview, Eric Omondi shared a video of Naserian narrating events that led to her arrest and imprisonment on his Facebook page on Saturday, March 11.

He appealed to anyone with information about Naserian to contact him. The post quickly garnered attention, and Eric gathered the information needed within a day.

"We will be visiting Langata Prison to help this Sister out. So far, a lot of people have come out to offer her help...thank you, @bernicesaroni, for offering her a job. Let's try to get her out first," Eric wrote on Instagram.

After visiting the Prison on Monday 13, Eric revealed that Joyce Naserian had been released and that she had already secured a job.

"We have released Joyce Naserian from Langata Women's Prison. She was to spend three months in Prison for a petty offence with a fine of only Sh10,000. She can now go back to her Children," he wrote.

According to Omondi, they released two other women, Nicole and Naomi, from Langata Women's Prison.

