ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi intervenes to free sales lady jailed for shouting in Nairobi CBD

Lynet Okumu

Eric Omondi intervened to help a sales lady arrested for shouting in Nairobi CBD

Eric Omondi and Joyce Naserian at Langata Women's Prison
Eric Omondi and Joyce Naserian at Langata Women's Prison

Famous Kenyan comedian, Eric Omondi, has intervened to help a sales lady named Joyce Naserian, who was arrested and jailed for shouting in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD)

Recommended articles

Naserian, who could not pay a cash bail of Sh10,000, was sentenced to three months in Prison. She had been taken to Central Police Station by city council officers and later transferred to Lang'ata Women's Prisons.

"I was working in town at Old Nation House, next to the fire station, and when I shouted to call a customer, city council officers came and arrested me and took me to Central police station," Naserian said during an interview with Inooro TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Eric Omondi celebrates birthday with message of hope for Kenyans

Learning about the situation after the interview, Eric Omondi shared a video of Naserian narrating events that led to her arrest and imprisonment on his Facebook page on Saturday, March 11.

He appealed to anyone with information about Naserian to contact him. The post quickly garnered attention, and Eric gathered the information needed within a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will be visiting Langata Prison to help this Sister out. So far, a lot of people have come out to offer her help...thank you, @bernicesaroni, for offering her a job. Let's try to get her out first," Eric wrote on Instagram.

Joyce Naserian
Joyce Naserian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eric Omondi's statement concerning Kenya's economic state [Video]

After visiting the Prison on Monday 13, Eric revealed that Joyce Naserian had been released and that she had already secured a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have released Joyce Naserian from Langata Women's Prison. She was to spend three months in Prison for a petty offence with a fine of only Sh10,000. She can now go back to her Children," he wrote.

READ: 12 biggest clout chasers of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

According to Omondi, they released two other women, Nicole and Naomi, from Langata Women's Prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also released Nicole. @bernicesaroni thank you for coming through and offering her a job. God bless. We also Release Naomi today," he wrote.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on Tik Tok lands job offer from Mike Sonko

Lady who analyzed Jeff's death on Tik Tok lands job offer from Mike Sonko

Eric Omondi intervenes to free sales lady jailed for shouting in Nairobi CBD

Eric Omondi intervenes to free sales lady jailed for shouting in Nairobi CBD

Brandy Maina explains why she won't collaborate this year

Brandy Maina explains why she won't collaborate this year

Mr Seed calls out Jimi Wanjigi over unpaid performance 1 year later

Mr Seed calls out Jimi Wanjigi over unpaid performance 1 year later

Willy Paul responds to accusations of copying Diamond

Willy Paul responds to accusations of copying Diamond

Alikiba reveals lucrative business venture earning him big bucks

Alikiba reveals lucrative business venture earning him big bucks

Miss Trudy faces backlash from Ugandans after this comment

Miss Trudy faces backlash from Ugandans after this comment

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Oscars 2023: 5 major highlights of the Academy Awards

Oscars 2023: 5 major highlights of the Academy Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Costa Titch

South African artist Costa Titch reportedly slumps and dies on stage

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter

Vera & Brown Mauzo quietly welcome second-born in Nairobi

Kiss FM presenter Kwambox

Kwambox gives tough opinion after Ayra Starr's short performance in Nairobi

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

Mystery as young man dies in Dj Fatxo's house