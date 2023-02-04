'Real Housewives of Nairobi' unveils cast, Murugi Munyi's new machine & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

There is however much more positive to look at in the celebrity world that happened this week.

Here are the big entertainment stories of the week.

Gospel singer Samuel Ilagosa dies

Gospel singer and pastor Samuel Ilagosa, popularly known by his stage name, Ilagosa wa Ilagosa is dead.

The gospel hitmaker who shot to fame with his ‘Sala Zangu’ hit song breathed his last on Friday, February 3, after a short illness.

Reports indicate that he passed on while undergoing treatment at a city hospital in Lang’ata.

Musalia Mudambi who is a friend of the deceased shared that he had been unwell for two months.

‘‘He has been unwell for about a month now and I am trying to reach to his family so that I get more information on the cause of his death,’’Mudambi explained.

‘‘This was a guy you could hold on for any advice and comfort at any given time. Through his creativity, Ilagosa made immense impact which not only elevated the Luhya musician who touched the lives of many. Ian heartbroken to have lost such a talented and kind soul,’’ Mudambi added.

His death was mourned by colleagues in the gospel ministry and friends with who recounted their last moments together.

Award-winning gospel hitmaker, Gloria Muliro confirmed his death, noting that a committee is being set up to give him a befitting sendoff.

Vera Sidika, Susan Kaittany among cast of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Showmax has finally unveiled the cast of 'Real House Wives of Nairobi' (RHO Nairobi) which will premiere this February.

The show was first announced in September 2022 and will feature five influential women as they navigate their lavish lifestyles, relationships and careers in Nairobi.

Top on the list is socialite Vera Sidika who is not new to reality shows. She is married to singer Brown Mauzo and enjoys a cult-like following the world over.

The other housewife is entrepreneur Susan Kaittany. The mother of two left her law profession behind to pursue modelling and travelling before venturing into lifestyle and beauty entrepreneurship.

Kaittany is also remembered as Betty Kyallo's former business partner and close friend. Their fallout was an item of discussion online in 2018.

Sonal Maherali is also on the list, the luxury influencer, fashion collector and entrepreneur established her niche through luxury vlogging in 2010. The mother of four has since founded Simba Maharani, a luxury clothing and shoe line.

Actress Minne Kariuki also makes the list of the five housewives. Kariuki is married to Jaguar’s former manager and businessman Charles Muigai with whom they have two daughters. The youngest of the five housewives, Kariuki is sassy, bold and unapologetic about who she is.

Last on the list is Lisa Christoffersen an interior designer, author, business owner, rally driver and luxury safari curator. Christoffersen is the founder of Lioness Rally, the first women-only rally team in Kenya, and Lifestyle Nairobi, an artisanal space in Nairobi’s diplomatic hub of Gigiri, featuring an art gallery, restaurants, a spa, organic shops and fashion houses.

Murugi Munyi buys herself new multi-million SUV

Content creator and businesswoman Murugi Munyi has bought herself a new luxury SUV in celebration of her success.

Ms Munyi, who is one half of The Messy Inbetween (TMI) podcast, purchased a Land Rover Discovery from a car yard in Lavington.

The Land Rover Discovery 4 is a huge upgrade from her previous car a black Toyota Vanguard which she recently let go of.

“Murugi wa Disco. Meet my new machine…Shaba. Named her that cause it’s Swahili for Bronze. A gift from me to me for all my hard work, for being a great mom and wife and for never ever ever giving up on myself even when I felt like it! 2023 - mwaka wa baraka!” she said in a post on her social media platforms.

The influencer had initially planned to upgrade her ride in 2022 but chose to invest the money by opening a boutique clothing, accessories and handbag store.

The bet seemed to have paid given that the business took off and added to her multiple income streams.

iAm Marwa builds 3-bedroom house for helpless neighbour

Kenyan YouTuber iAm Marwa has hit the headlines after he resorted to building his neighbours a three-bedroom house in less than 10 days.

The YouTuber used the help of his fans to construct the house as a way of uplifting the lifestyle of his neighbors.

Marwa posted the progress of the house on his Instagram page while asking his fans the color that could best suit the structure.

"Which color should we paint mama Ann's house ?? For the new fans here, me and my YouTube fans decided to build mama Ann this beautiful cute house in less than 10 days .

"Now we want to paint it and we want you to help us Decide which color," commented Marwa.

Marwa flaunted the new house in another video as he showed the transformation that his neighbors are going to have.

How it all started

It is alleged that the girl by the name of Anna approached iAm Marwa for help after lacking Sh1000 for remedial lessons and money to buy some essentials.

Anna was stranded since her who used to help her had passed away and the family had no means of providing for her needs.

Marwa shared the story with his fans who in one voice decided to contribute some money for Anna and her family.

Bien defends wife Chiki Kuruka after grinding incident

Singer Bien-Aime Baraza has spoken after a video emerged of his wife, and manager, Chiki Kuruka sending off a female fan who was grinding on him.

In an interview on Milele FM, Bien said Chiki acted as his manager and not in her capacity as his wife.

"Chiki was just working. She is my manager so she acted in her capacity as a manager," Bien stated. "Don’t look at that incident and see it as my wife being extra. She was my manager at that point.”

Bien noted that the job of an artist manager was to ensure he was not distracted before he went up on stage.

"She was supposed to make sure that I had no distractions before I went on stage. I had to be focused and that girl was a distraction, so I moved in front politely and Chiki and the security handled the girl," he said.

Radio presenter Nazizi Hirji leaves Vybz Radio

Singer-turned-radio presenter Nazizi Hirji has ended her stay on Vybz Radio

Nazizi on her Instagram page announced she was doing her last show on Monday, January 31, wrapping up a three-year stint in the Standard Group station.

In her post, Nazizi who hosted Cease and Sekkle alongside Muzikal Sheriff expressed her appreciation to her fans saying she shared beautiful moments on radio.

"Sadly my journey at Vybez Radio has come to an end. Tune in tonight for the very last show with the HEADMASTER," Nazizi said.

"The last 3 years have been such a blessing to I , I'm thankfull we had the chance to show the world that a reggae show can be more than just silly jokes. To the vybez nation thanks for Reasoning with us , thanks for tunning in and supporting CEASE N SEKKLE from day 1."

"I will truly miss you all. Positive vibes will keep going , the journey Continues. To my bredrin @muzikalsheriff thanks for all the memories you're the best Co host I'll miss your jokes," Nazizi wrote.

Nazizi's departure from Vybez Radio makes it the second major exit after Sheila Kwamboka who quit to join Radio Africa group.

Actress Jacky Vike lands brand ambassadorial job

Actress and content creator Jacky Vike popularly known as Awinja Nyamwalo has landed an ambassadorial job.

Awinja has been appointed the brand ambassador for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by the ministry of health. Awinja announced the news of her new appointment on the day the world is marking the day for neglected tropical diseases.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I give you the new Brand Ambassador for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) It was such an honour to get this role the same day we are Celebrating world day for NTDs. Thank you @moh_kenya for the opportunity to serve the community,” Awinja said.

Awinja said she would use her talent to push the agenda that she has been mandated with.

"We all know that comedy and art bring people together and that is what I will be basically doing, I will be pushing the agenda through my craft," she remarked.

Milele FM presenter Mercy Mmbone recounts mum's last days

Milele FM radio presenter Mercy Mmbone is mourning the loss of her mother who passed away on January 29.

The radio presenter’s mother succumbed to cancer which she had been battling since 2017.

Mercy disclosed that her mother had gone into remission but the cancer would re-emerge in 2021 and eventually spread to the rest of her organs.

“Mummy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer (Stage IV) in 2017. She has walked the journey for the past 5 years. From 2018 to 2019, she was on chemotherapy and she got well. In 2021, she experienced cancer recurrence and began chemo afresh.

“Since then, mum has undergone changes in her body. She later developed complications that destroyed her vital stomach organs and eventually led to bleeding, before succumbing due to excessive bleeding,” Mmbone said.