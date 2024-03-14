Daddy Owen astounded by Kenyans still flocking Kiptum's accident scene [Video]

The accident occurred along the Eldoret-Kaptagat Road when their vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

Despite the passage of time since the tragic incident, the site continues to attract visitors, prompting Daddy Owen to advocate for the erection of a monument in honour of the fallen athlete.

"Had to pay homage to Kelvin Kiptum, visited the spot the accident happened, found so many people taking photos and videos as well, a monument should be erected to commemorate this athletics hero," said Daddy Owen.

Preliminary reports from the accident scene suggested that the car lost control, veering off the road before striking a tree approximately 60 meters away.

Police suspect that the vehicle was travelling at high speed, as evidenced by the extensive distance it covered after leaving the road.

Furthermore, investigations revealed that the car's airbags did not deploy upon impact. The Keiyo South OCPD explained, "The sensors for the airbags are typically located at the front. If there's no impact on the front part of the vehicle, the airbags will not deploy. The impact occurred on the roof of the car."

The tragedy deeply affected the local community and the wider athletics world, with many paying their respects to Kelvin Kiptum and his coach.

Wreckage of the Toyota Premio that Kelvin Kiptum was driving Pulse Live Kenya

Kiptum was laid to rest on Friday, February 23 at his home in Elgeyo Marakwet County in a deeply emotional ceremony which was even attended by President William Ruto and other high-profile guests from the athletics community.