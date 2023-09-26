The sports category has moved to a new website.


Story behind Dennis Ombachi's tag name 'Roaming Chef'

Amos Robi

Dennis Ombachi's international recognition has been fueled by his engaging food content shared across various social media platforms.




For those who savour the delectable world of food content on the internet, the name Dennis Ombachi, or as he's famously known, 'The Roaming Chef,' is likely no stranger.

With his signature sign-off, 'Done!' and tantalizing dishes that leap off the screen, Ombachi has earned international recognition as a culinary artist and content creator. But what's the story behind this intriguing moniker?

Before the disruptive arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dennis Ombachi's culinary journey had him traversing different households, catering to clients with his exceptional culinary skills.

This nomadic approach to cooking not only allowed him to explore a diverse array of cuisines but also gave him the opportunity to pick learnings from each unique kitchen.




READ: Kenyans elated as Ombachi gets featured by international media

In doing so, he forged lasting connections with those he served, and it was during this pre-pandemic era that the identity of the 'Roaming Chef' was born.

"Just before Covid, I was moving from house to house, cooking for clients, hence the name 'Roaming Chef,' and I really enjoyed myself. I learned a lot and made some amazing connections," Ombachi revealed in a post on X.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 forced many in the food and hospitality industry to adapt to a new reality.

Dennis Ombachi rose to the occasion by diversifying his culinary endeavours, venturing into the world of chili sauce production.




READ: Davido explains why he follows 'The Roaming Chef ' Dennis Ombachi

Moreover, the pandemic introduced Ombachi to the realm of content creation. From the confines of his balcony, he embarked on a journey of sharing his culinary experiences and expertise with a wider audience.

"Covid made me start selling chilli sauces and introduced me to content creation from the balcony, and I have never looked back. Not sure what the future holds for me, but I am just getting started, and I want to thank you all for the endless support through the years," he added.

The transition from cooking for clients to creating engaging content allowed Dennis Ombachi to stay connected with his passion and, in turn, inspired and entertained others with his culinary tales and recipes.




READ: Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

In January 2023, Ombachi was crowned the best TikTok content creator in Sub-Saharan Africa during the TikTok Top Creators Awards.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
