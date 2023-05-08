The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Princess Tiffah's heartfelt wish to her father Diamond Platnumz

Amos Robi

The seven-year-old made the special wish as she affirmed her love for her father

Diamond Platnumz and her daughter Princess Tiffah
Diamond Platnumz and her daughter Princess Tiffah

In a heartwarming revelation, Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz's beloved daughter, Princess Tiffah, has made a touching wish to her father while affirming her deep love for her family.

Through her WhatsApp stories, which Diamond Platnumz later shared online, Princess Tiffah expressed her adoration for her father, as well as her longing for a sister.

In her WhatsApp story, Princess Tiffah poured out her affection for her family, emphasizing her love for her father, her brother, and her imaginary sister.

"Hi, today, I'll be talking about my dad. I love my dad, my family, my brother, and my sister; though I don't have a sister but I really want one. I love my dad so much because he is my only love, brother's love, everyone's love," she said.

Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan
Zari Hassan, Diamond Platnumz and their Kids Tiffah and Nillan

READ: Diamond shares precious moments with daughter Tiffah aboard private jet after Nairobi visit [Video]

Diamond Platnumz has never been shy about showcasing his love for his children, and his adoration for his daughter Tiffah is evident in every interaction.

From heartfelt social media posts to their adorable moments captured on camera, Diamond Platnumz has consistently expressed his devotion to Tiffah. He has taken on the role of a doting father, ensuring that she feels loved and cherished.

Despite his demanding schedule as a renowned artist, Diamond Platnumz makes it a priority to spend quality time with Tiffah. Whether it's playtime at home, family outings, or accompanying her to important events, he strives to create lasting memories with his daughter.

READ: Diamond Platnumz showers daughter Tiffah with lavish gift [Video]

Diamond and Tiffah
Diamond and Tiffah

During the final campaigns of the Azimio One Kenya Coalition party before the 2022 General Election Diamond turned up with his daughter all the way from South Africa and even went on the venue with her.

On Tuesday, April 25 Tiffah burst into tears at the airport as she bid her father good goodbye after visiting him in Tanzania.

The family spent quality time together at Diamond's Madale home, where they had fun and enjoyed each other's company.

As Tiffah and Nillan were going through a security check-up, Tiffah broke down in tears at the sight of her father leaving. Her nanny tried to calm her down, but the seven-year-old girl couldn't help but cry.

Diamond bidding farewell to daughter Tiffah at the airport on April 25
Diamond bidding farewell to daughter Tiffah at the airport on April 25

READ: Diamond Platnumz and son make memories in the sun [Photos]

On April 22, the WCB CEO drove to the airport in a long convoy to pick up his children from the airport.

He later shared the joyous moments on social media. It was evident that Diamond missed his children dearly and was happy to be reunited with them.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

